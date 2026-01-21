Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson season 3: Release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about the Disney+ show
Will there be a Percy Jackson season 3? Here's everything we know about Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3.

Demigods assemble! Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been renewed for season 3 but when does it come out?

With every episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 now out, fans are eager to see what happens next. Luckily for viewers, Percy Jackson was renewed for season 3 last year and production is already in the works. If that weren't enough, you can find out what happens in season 3 by reading Rick Riordan's third book Titan's Curse.

With that in mind, here's everything we know about Percy Jackson season 3 including the release date, cast, book plot, spoilers, trailers, news and so much more. Scroll down for all the Percy Jackson season 3 details.

When does Percy Jackson season 3 come out?

Watch the Percy Jackson season 3 first look

Has Percy Jackson been renewed for season 3?

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 was actually confirmed back in March 2025 shortly after season 2 filming ended. Pre-production started in July 2025 with principal photography beginning that August in Vancouver, Canada. Filming is scheduled to finish in March this year.

When is the Percy Jackson season 3 release date?

As it stands, no official release date for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 has been confirmed. However, a teaser for season 3 appears at the end of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, episode 8 and it reveals that season 3 is set to premiere "this year".

In other words, after the two year wait for Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2, there's less than a full year before Percy Jackson returns.

Who will be in the Percy Jackson season 3 cast?

Based on the plot of the next Percy Jackson and the Olympians book, Titan's Curse, we imagine that most of the cast will return for more Demigod antics in season 3. With that in mind, expect to see:

  • Walker Scobell - Percy Jackson,
  • Leah Sava Jeffries - Annabeth Chase
  • Aryan Simhadri - Grover Underwood
  • Charlie Bushnell - Luke Castellan
  • Dior Goodjohn - Clarisse La Rue
  • Daniel Diemer - Tyson

It's also likely that new characters will be introduced. Most notably, Logan actress, Dafne Keen, will be taking on the pivotal role of Artemis and newcomer Levi Chrisopulos will appear as Nico di Angelo.

Percy Jackson season 3 book plot: What happens?

If you've read Titan's Curse, you will already know the Percy Jackson season 3 plot. The book follows Percy as he and his friends go on an epic quest to rescue Annabeth and the goddess Artemis after they've been kidnapped by the Titan Atlas.

Talking to Capital Buzz before the season 2 finale, Walker Scobell (Percy), Leah Sava Jeffries (Annabeth) and Aryan Simhadri (Grover) were asked to describe Percy Jackson season 3 in three emojis and they did not hold back.

Leah started strong by acting out the dead emoji. However, she then said: "I'm not even there actually so I have no idea". Chiming in, Walker suggested: "I would say X and then A. There's no Annabeth for most of it."

Leah also put forward the cold emoji, Aryan added the snowflake and bow emoji and Walker said the globe emoji.

Based on Walker, Aryan and Leah's comments, it appears that season 3 will stay loyal to the book it's based on.

Is there a Percy Jackson season 3 trailer?

Yes. You can watch the first teaser of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 at the top of this page.

