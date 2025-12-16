Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out. Picture: Disney+

By Sam Prance

When do Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episodes come out? Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3's release time, release date and everything you need to know.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially back but what time does Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 come out?

On December 10th, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 debuted to instant acclaim from fans and critics alike. Based on the second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters sees Percy and Annabeth return to camp after being warned that they're in grave in danger. Oh and Grover is being held captive by a giant Cyclops called Polyphemus.

The first two episodes came out all at once but the rest will air weekly. Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 drops on December 16th. Each episode of Percy Jackson season 2 is released on Disney+ at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Wednesdays. However, the time that they drop will differ depending on your time zone.

Scroll down for a list of release times so you can watch Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 as soon as it drops.

What time does Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 come out?

Rick Riordan reveals why Percy Jackson series is different to the books

Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 release times: Here's when it comes out in your country

All eight episodes of Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US on Disney+ and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time. For viewers on the east coast, each new episode of Percy Jackson season 2 will be released at 3 A.M. ET.

If you live in the UK, Percy Jackson season 2 episodes drop at 8 A.M. (GMT).

Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, December 17th at 12 A.M. PT.

Here's a full list of release times for various other timezones:

United States (PT) - 12:00 AM

United States (ET) - 3:00 AM

Canada - 12:00 AM (Vancouver), 3:00 AM (Toronto)

Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 5:00 AM

United Kingdom (GMT) - 8:00 AM

Europe (CET) - 9:00 AM

South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 10:00 AM

India (New Delhi) - 1:30 PM

Indonesia (Jakarta) - 3:00 PM

Philippines (Manila) - 4:00 PM

Hong Kong - 4:00 PM

Singapore - 4:00 PM

Australia - 4:00 PM (Perth), 7:00 PM (Sydney)

Japan (Tokyo) - 4:00 PM

New Zealand (Auckland) - 9:00 PM

What time does Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 come out? Picture: Disney+

When do new episodes of Percy Jackson come out?

All episodes of Percy Jackson come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T. The first two episodes came out on December 10th and the remaining six are airing weekly until January 21st .Check out the full Percy Jackson season 2 release schedule and episode titles below.

Episode 1: I Play Dodgeball with Cannibals - December 10th

Episode 2: Demon Pigeons Attack - December 10th

Episode 3: We Board the Princess Andromeda - December 17th

Episode 4: Clarisse Blows Up Everything - December 24th

Episode 5: We Check In to C.C.'s Spa and Resort - December 31st

Episode 6: Nobody Gets the Fleece - January 7th

Episode 7: I Go Down with the Ship - January 14th

Episode 8: The Fleece Works Its Magic Well - January 21st

What do you think of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 so far?

