Here's what time Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 comes out

16 December 2025, 11:54
When do Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 episodes come out? Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3's release time, release date and everything you need to know.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians is officially back but what time does Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 come out?
On December 10th, Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 debuted to instant acclaim from fans and critics alike. Based on the second Percy Jackson book, The Sea of Monsters sees Percy and Annabeth return to camp after being warned that they're in grave in danger. Oh and Grover is being held captive by a giant Cyclops called Polyphemus.
The first two episodes came out all at once but the rest will air weekly. Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 drops on December 16th. Each episode of Percy Jackson season 2 is released on Disney+ at the exact same time globally (12AM PT) on Wednesdays. However, the time that they drop will differ depending on your time zone.
Scroll down for a list of release times so you can watch Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 as soon as it drops.
All eight episodes of Percy Jackson season 2 episode 3 drop at 12 A.M. PT (Pacific Time) in the US on Disney+ and they will be available to stream in your country at the corresponding time. For viewers on the east coast, each new episode of Percy Jackson season 2 will be released at 3 A.M. ET.
If you live in the UK, Percy Jackson season 2 episodes drop at 8 A.M. (GMT).
Find even more time zones here.
All episodes of Percy Jackson come out on Wednesdays at 12 AM P.T. The first two episodes came out on December 10th and the remaining six are airing weekly until January 21st .Check out the full Percy Jackson season 2 release schedule and episode titles below.
What do you think of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 so far?
