People We Meet on Vacation director in talks to release adult version with cut sex scene

By Lily Bell

People We Meet on Vacation author Emily Henry has teased that a director's cut could be in the works.

People We Meet on Vacation director Brett Haley and author Emily Henry have revealed they're considering releasing an adult version of the movie following fan backlash over an explicit sex scene being cut.

When it was announced that Netflix would be adapting Emily Henry's bestselling novel People We Meet On Vacation into a film, many fans were excited to see Poppy and Alex's iconic sex scene come to life. However, the scene was cut, despite actors Tom Blyth and Emily Bader filming the full version in its entirety.

Although the explicit scene didn’t make the final cut, there may still be hope. Director Brett Haley and author Emily Henry have hinted that an adult version of the movie could potentially come to Netflix in the future.

The fan-favourite sex scene takes place towards the end of both the film and the book. Alex and Poppy confess their feelings for each other and have sex the night before David's wedding.

However, in the film, we see Alex and Poppy make out with each other then the scene cuts to the next morning. By contrast, the book is much steamier and goes into their sex scene in explicit detail.

Speaking to Variety magazine, Emily discussed the possibility of releasing a director's cut of the sex scene. She said: "Brett and I have also talked about, I wonder if someday there could be a director’s cut where people can see this scene?

"Because it is really so beautiful, like, they all just outdid themselves."

She added: "It feels so tender and real, but very, very sexy and romantic, and it just didn’t fit in the movie."

Elsewhere in the interview, Emily admitted that the sex scene was "gorgeous and perfect" - so much so that she even told all her friends "it’s one of the sexiest sex scenes I’ve ever seen in my life".

However, a test screening with people who weren't familiar with the book was the deciding factor on why the scene was removed. They felt like it was a "hard right turn" in the movie.

What do you think? Would you watch a director's cut?

