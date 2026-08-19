Here's exactly what time Outer Banks season 5 comes out

19 August 2026, 17:01

What time does Outer Banks season 5 come out on Netflix? Release time revealed
What time does Outer Banks season 5 come out on Netflix? Release time revealed. Picture: Netflix
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Outer Banks season 5 will be released on Netflix on August 20th. Here's what time it will be released in your country, including the US, UK, Brazil, India, Australia and more.

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Time for one last adventure, Pogues! Outer Banks season 5—the final season!—is finally here but what time does it drop on Netflix? Here's everything you need to know.

OBX's final season picks up after JJ's devastating death at the end of season 4, with John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, Cleo and Rafe (!) hot on the tails of Chandler Groff who has escaped with the Blue Crown treasure. Sarah is also pregnant, and Kie is hellbent on getting revenge for JJ.

Outer Banks season 5 will be released on Netflix worldwide on Thursday 20th August at midnight pacific time (PT). The new episodes will become available to stream at the corresponding time in your country.

Scroll down to find the handy list of Outer Banks season 5 release times across various time zones, and when the episodes will be released.

Outer Banks season 5 trailer teases the Pogues out for revenge

Outer Banks season 5 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Outer Banks season 5 drops on Netflix on Thursday July 20th at 12AM Pacific Time (PT). The exact time that it comes out in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what your time zone is.

For viewers in the UK, the episodes will become available to stream on Netflix at 8AM (BST) on Friday August 21st.

Here's a full list of Outer Banks season 5 release times for various other timezones:

  • United States (PT) - 12 AM
  • United States (ET) - 3 AM
  • Canada (Vancouver) - 12 AM
  • Canada (Toronto) - 3 AM
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 4 AM
  • United Kingdom BST) - 8 AM
  • Europe (CET) - 9 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 9 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 12:30 PM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 2 PM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 3 PM
  • Hong Kong - 3 PM
  • Singapore - 3 PM
  • Australia (Perth) - 3 PM
  • Australia (Sydney) - 5 PM
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 4 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 7 PM

Find even more time zones here.

The Pogues (plus Rafe) all return in Outer Banks season 5 but will they all survive?
The Pogues (plus Rafe) all return in Outer Banks season 5 but will they all survive? Picture: Netflix

What happens in Outer Banks season 5?

The Outer Banks season 5 synopsis reads: "Season 5 finds the Pogues at their absolute breaking point following the tragic loss of JJ in Morocco. Stranded far from home and mourning the heart of their crew, they’ve lost the Blue Crown and continue to face a gauntlet of familiar threats."

"With Chandler Groff still at large, Dalia and the Corsairs closing in, and the Kooks ensuring the Pogues have no home to return to, John B, Sarah, Kiara, Pope, and Cleo must rely on their scrappy instincts—and an uneasy alliance with Rafe—to keep from falling apart for good.

"Their mission is now a desperate race to reclaim their future and finally win the freedom they’ve been chasing since the beginning. It’s the Pogues against the world as they seek to avenge their best friend and bring it on home…one final time."

John B and Sarah are expecting a baby together in Outer Banks season 5
John B and Sarah are expecting a baby together in Outer Banks season 5. Picture: Netflix

How many episodes are in Outer Banks season 5?

Outer Banks season 5 will consist of 10 episodes and don't worry, this time they're all dropping at once! That's right, there's no Part 1 or Part 2... all 10 episodes will drop on August 20th. That does, however, mean you'll have to be preeetty vigilant in avoiding spoilers on the timeline.

Here's the full list of episodes (titles have not yet been revealed).

  1. Episode 1 - 'TBA'
  2. Episode 2 - 'TBA'
  3. Episode 3 - 'TBA'
  4. Episode 4 - 'TBA'
  5. Episode 5 - 'TBA'
  6. Episode 6 - 'TBA'
  7. Episode 7 - 'TBA'
  8. Episode 8 - 'TBA'
  9. Episode 9 - 'TBA'
  10. Episode 10 - 'TBA'
After the events in Morocco, Rafe is now forced to join forces with the Pogues
After the events in Morocco, Rafe is now forced to join forces with the Pogues. Picture: Netflix

Is Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks season 5?

Following JJ's devastating death in the Outer Banks season 4 finale, fans have been desperate for some kind of sign that Rudy Pankow would still be part of the final season.

And thanks to the trailer teasing Kiara mentioning that the legend of the Blue Crown can "bring back the dead", speculation has been high.

JJ appears in very brief flashbacks in the Outer Banks season 5 trailer and it's likely that more flashbacks will be shown in the final episodes of the series as the Pogues grieve his death and seek revenge on Groff.

Is Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks season 5? Does JJ come back?
Is Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks season 5? Does JJ come back? Picture: Netflix

Read more Outer Banks news here:

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