Does JJ come back in Outer Banks season 5? Does Rudy Pankow return?

Does JJ come back in Outer Banks season 5? Picture: Netflix

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's how Rudy Pankow's JJ is included in Outer Banks season 5 despite his death in season 4 and what happens with the Blue Crown. [Spoilers ahead!]

Listen to this article Loading audio...

After JJ's devastating death, does Rudy Pankow actually return in Outer Banks season 5? Does the Blue Crown bring him back? Now the final season is finally on Netflix, we have our answer...

In the Outer Banks season 4 finale, JJ was killed by Chandler Groff (his biological father) and sadly died in Kiara's arms.

Despite his definitive death (we literally saw the Pogues burying his body), OBX fans have been desperate to see him return, believing that he might come back to life in the finale season. After season 4's finale, the show's co-creator Jonas Pate teased that fans might end up seeing JJ again.

But does he come back? Here's how Outer Banks season 5 includes, JJ in the wrap up of the main storyline.

WARNING: Major spoilers ahead for Outer Bank season 5!

Is Rudy Pankow in Outer Banks season 5?

WARNING: Outer Banks season 5 spoilers ahead! Picture: Netflix

Does JJ come back to life in Outer Banks season 5?

As wild as Outer Banks can be at times, it sadly doesn't have the power to bring someone who literally died, back to life. JJ is sadly dead but his spirit and memory lives on within the Pogues.

JJ does, however, feature in season 5 but it's entirely through flashbacks. Season 5 opens with a flashback of younger JJ and Kiara, played by two different young actors. But there is no new footage of teenage JJ and Rudy Pankow did not return to film any new scenes.

Throughout the season, it's constantly mentioned that the Blue Crown has the power to "bring back the dead" if you're in a very specific place at the right time. Desperate to have JJ back, Kie begins to believe in the legend and attempts to carry out the ritual after the Pogues manage to steal the crown back.

Does the Blue Crown being JJ back to life? Picture: Netflix

Does the Blue Crown bring JJ back?

In episode 9, Kiara (now in possession of the Blue Crown) makes it to the exact location and recites the prayer to the sky, speaking "JJ, arise" into the universe.

Nothing happens at first so she tries it again. Just as she gives up, a bright meteor burns through the sky. Taking it to be a sign from JJ, Kie experiences a montage of flashbacks from their life together, from their childhood to the day JJ died.

JJ does not physically come back to life but the flashbacks and JJ's comments within them ("When bad things happen, you just gotta let it go") finally give her closure and allow her to move on accept his death.

Explaining the moment, Madison Bailey told TheWrap: "Kiara could have had anything in that moment. I think a lot of people will watch that scene and be like, 'What was that? It was enough for her. It was enough.'"

"If you’ve experienced loss, I was like, 'Oh, I would love to dream about this person, then I closed my eyes and had a dream that night.' That’s magic. That counts."

JJ returns in several flashbacks experienced by Kiara and the Pogues throughout season 5. Picture: Netflix

In the final moments of the show, the Pogues pay tribute to JJ in a big way, ensuring that his memory and legacy live on in the Outer Banks.

After the hurricane destroys Kildare Island, Kie buys the Maybank property with her share of the gold, rebuilds it and proudly displays the Poguelandia flag.

And in the biggest tribute of all, Sarah and John B name their baby son JJ.

Read more Outer Banks news here:

WATCH: Role Model Talks Chuck Timely, Olivia Rodrigo Collabs & His Top 3 The 1975 Songs

Role Model On Chuck Timely, Olivia Rodrigo Collabs & Top 3 The 1975 Songs | My Life In 20 Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.