Timothée Chalamet's reaction to Michael B. Jordan's Oscar win filmed by audience member

16 March 2026, 08:43

Timothée Chalamet's immediate reaction to Michael B. Jordan winning the Best Actor Oscar
Timothée Chalamet's immediate reaction to Michael B. Jordan winning the Best Actor Oscar. Picture: Getty, @MattBelloni via X/Twitter
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By Capital FM

No, Timothée Chalamet did not storm out after Michael B. Jordan won Best Actor at the Oscars.

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If you're wondering what Timothée Chalamet's immediate reaction to Michael B. Jordan's Oscar win was, here's your answer. (No, he didn't storm out... despite the viral tweets claiming otherwise.)

In case you haven't been keeping up with the Oscars conversation this year, Timmy and MBJ have been leading the Best Actor pack thanks to their incredible performances in Marty Supreme and Sinners, respectively.

Between them, the two have scooped some of the major award season prizes (Timmy with the Critics' Choice and Golden Globe, Michael with the Actor award).

On the night, it was Michael B. Jordan who won big at the Oscars and now everyone is obsessed with Timmy's reaction... so much so that several videos have now gone viral on social media. But why? Allow us to explain.

Timothée Chalamet brought girlfriend Kylie Jenner as his date to the Oscars
Timothée Chalamet brought girlfriend Kylie Jenner as his date to the Oscars. Picture: Getty

So, why is everyone so obsessed with Timmy's reaction to Michael's win, specifically? Why isn't there as much attention on the other nominees and winners?

Well, Timothée has made it no secret that he is "really in pursuit of greatness" and wants to win an Oscar—an honest, confident confession that millions of people have found incredibly refreshing. (Others have also found it a little overconfident.)

As one of the front runners going into the ceremony, many thought he might finally achieve that goal after multiple nominations but it wasn't meant to be for Timmy for this time.

As custom at award ceremonies, the camera panned to Timothée for his reaction, who stood to clap and cheer for Michael as he accepted the award.

Now, another video has gone viral on X/Twitter showing Timmy's immediate reaction to hearing Michael's name.

The moment was caught on camera by entertainment journalist Matthew Belloni who was in the audience. Sharing the video of Timmy's immediate reaction to Michael's win, he wrote: "Timmy reaction shot (good sport)…."

Supportive King, we love to see it. On to the next one. Timothée Chalamet Oscar Winner... your time is coming!

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