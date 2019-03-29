TOWIE Star Pete Wicks New Girlfriend: Age, Name, Job & Instagram Revealed

Pete Wicks is in a relationship with Georgina Mullins just a matter of weeks after 'Celebs Go Dating' wrapped up with many asking if he was dating her during filming.

Celebs Go Dating Pete Wicks has taken everyone by surprise by appearing on Instagram and confirming his relationship with model Georgina Mullins just weeks after appearing on the dating show, so exactly is the Instagram beauty that Pete's called 'a game changer?'

Pete, 30, has had a string of beautiful girlfriends in the past including Megan McKenna and Shelby Tribble and his newest squeeze is no exception to this.

He told this publication: "I'm with someone now who is a lovely girl. She's not from Essex and I'm out of the game."

"We are dating exclusively and I am really, really happy. She's not like anyone I have dated before."

How did Pete and Georgina meet?

Although neither pair has confirmed or denied anything, they are said to have met on the E4 dating show and are looking pretty loved up despite only having been together a few weeks.

Does she have any children?

Georgina is 26-years-old and the mother to a young daughter, and has posted an Instagram story cozying up to the long-haired reality star on a date night to none other than Sheesh, Chigwell and we must say they make quite the good looking pair.

We aren't yet sure if Pete has been introduced to her daughter as she appears to keep her off social media for the most past, but we all know from TOWIE what a softie he is, so fingers crossed!

Georgina Mullins posts an Instagram story date night with Pete Wicks. Picture: Instagram

What is Georgina's job & will she be on TOWIE?

We haven't yet seen Georgina on our TV screens, although she already has a whole host of endorsement deals that you can see her plugging on her Instagram page, including having clothing line Pretty Little Thing in her bio as she models for them.

The TOWIE producers love bringing new characters into the show, and although we haven't seen her yet as the cast have been away in Thailand, we're definitely hopeful that Pete's new relationship will be brought onto the show sooner rather than later.

