TOWIE: Chloe Sims & Dan Edgar Had 'Secret Fling' Leaving Amber Turner 'Furious'

Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar had 'fling' in Thailand. Picture: Splash/Instagram/chloe_simsstarship/Twitter @@TOWIE_ITVBe_

It's being reported that The Only Way Is Essex stars Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar had a secret fling during filming for the new series, causing drama between the cast.

The Only Way Is Essex has only just kicked off, starting off its 24th series in Thailand, and the drama is already exploding as its reported Chloe Sims and Dan Edgar had a secret fling whilst filming.

According to this report, the pair were filming scenes together when they 'got flirty before kissing', leading to Dan contacting his co-star ex, Amber Turner, to explain himself, and things didn't go well.

The report says: "He rang Amber and told her and she’s gone ballistic. It’s all going to come out on the show.

"Amber reckons she knew all along."

Chloe, 36, and 28-year-old Dan Edgar have been good friends for years after he first appeared on the show back in 2015, and Chloe's BFF, Lauren Pope has also dated him in the past.

To make things worse, the whole thing was supposedly captured on film for the new series, with Chloe is expected to reveal she has feelings for Dan on this week's episode.

The pair are said to be 'too scared' to become serious as there're so many other people to consider, as well as their friendship.

The TOWIE insider revealed to the tabloid: "Dan and Chloe have always been really close friends for years but things really hotted up in Thailand."

"Both were being really flirty and tactile on the trip and it was clear to all the cast that they fancy the pants off each other. The problem is both are too scared to pursue a romance in case they ruin their friendship.

“Both Dan and Chloe are torn between their head and their heart at the moment."

TOWIE airs on ITVBe every Sunday at 9pm.

