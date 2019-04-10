TOWIE: Amber Turner Responds To A Petition For Her To Return To The Show Amid Dan Edgar & Chloe Sims Drama

Amber Turner fans want her back on TOWIE. Picture: Instagram/@AmberTurner

A petition to get Amber Turner back onto TOWIE has been kick started and already has hundreds of signatures, the fans need the drama back in their lives and they won't stop until they get it!

The Only Way Is Essex star Amber Turner hasn't been on our TV screens since the new series kicked off and fans aren't happy about it, so much so that they've started a permission to get Dan Edgar's ex-girlfriend back on the reality show.

The campaign describes it's aim as: "We the people believe amber turner should come back on towie to speak her peace and stand up for herself, considering the only girl that is sticking up for her is being told not to have a opinion."

"Besides that reasoning, we believe the show is boring, dull and fake now. We need a lead girl that viewers can relate to!"

The petition already has a couple of hundred signatures, with a final goal of 500 and we're seriously wondering if it'll make the blonde bombshell reconsider her break from filming, as she's since retweeted the petition and seems flattered by it.

BRING AMBER BACK ON TOWIE #care2 https://t.co/9uoITf3rlS



Someone has actually started a petition!😫😫🤣 — 🌷 (@ambertfan) April 8, 2019

I can’t believe this 😂😂🙈🙈🙈🙈 https://t.co/gXanb6RGez — Amber Turner (@AmberTurner_x) April 8, 2019

Amber's been on a break from the reality show ever since her split from co-star Dan Edgar, who is now controversially dating Chloe Sims, so although she didn't 'start' the series, according to this report, "Amber is in dialogue with producers to see if there is an opportunity for her to return."

She also made headlines this week as she's reportedly been 'snogging' millionnaire Love Island contestant Charlie Brake, despite claims from her BFF's that she's still in contact with Dan, who she remains 'in love with.'

So, with all the drama going on it's little wonder people are desperate to see the TOWIE veteran back on our screens and who knows, maybe everyone will get their way... fingers crossed!

