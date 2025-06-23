Olympo season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news about the Netflix series

Olympo may have only just come out on Netflix but viewers already want to know if there will be an Olympo season 2.

Produced by the team behind Elite, Olympo is Netflix's new young-adult Spanish drama and its even steamier than its predecessor. Set in a fictional training school for professional athletes (HPC), the show follows Amaía, Zoe, Roque, Cristian and their peers as they attempt to win sponsorship deals for the global fashion brand Olympo.

On top of that, there's a shocking drug scandal at the HPC and there's plenty of will-they-won't-they relationships to keep fans entertained all season long. Just like Elite, Olympo ends with a cliffhanger that's left people desperate to find out what happens next. Has Olympo been renewed for a second season though?

Scroll down to find out the Olympo season 2 release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailer information, news and more.

When does Olympo season 2 come out?

Watch the Olympo trailer

Has Olympo been renewed for season 2?

For the time being, Netflix is yet to officially announce if Olympo is coming back for a second season. However, there is no need to worry just yet. Netflix tend to wait multiple weeks, and in some cases, months, after a show has aired before announcing a renewal. As long as Olympo season 1 has good ratings, it will likely come back to Netflix.

When is the Olympo season 2 release date?

Netflix tend to have pretty fast turnarounds on their shows. For example, Elite aired at least one season per year and it's possible that Olympo could follow suit. Filming for Olympo season 1 started in July 2024 and the show debuted just 11 months later. Depending on filming dates, Olympo season 2 could air as soon as summer 2026.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know the release date as soon as it's confirmed!

WARNING: OLYMPO SEASON 2 SPOILERS BELOW

Who is in the Olympo season 2 cast?

Based on how Olympo ends, it seems likely that most of the cast will be back for a second season. With that in mind, all of these actors could return for more episodes.

Clara Galle - Amaia Olaberria

Nira Oshaia - Zoe Moral

Agustín Della Corte - Roque Pérez

Nuno Gallego - Cristian Delallve

María Romanillos - Núria Bórges

Andy Duato - Renata Aguilera

Najwa Khliwa - Fátima Amazian

Juan Perales - Sebas Sendón

Martí Cordero - Charlie Lago

Jesús Rubio - Iker Delallave

Melina Matthews - Jana Castro

What will happen in Olympo season 2?

Throughout Olympo, Amaia is hellbent on proving that there's a secret doping system at the HPC. However, the drug that Olympo are supplying students is undetectable by drug tests and Amaia eventually gives in, takes the drug and has a career best performance at the Olympic trials. She then collapses and it's unclear if she survies.

Meanwhile, Zoe decides to steal the drug that the students are using and hands it over to the authorities in a bid to expose what's going on. Season 2 will likely explore whether or not Zoe can take down Olympo and prove what's happening at the HPC.

Beyond that, we'll likely see whether or not Roque's injuries affect his career longterm and how Sebas being outed affects the future of their relationship.

Is there an Olympo season 2 trailer?

There are no Olympo season 2 trailers at the moment. We'll update you as soon as there is one.

