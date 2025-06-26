Olympo ending explained: Here's what happens to Amaia, Roque, Zoe and the rest of the characters

Olympo ending explained: Here's what happens to Amaia, Roque, Zoe, Cristian and Sebas. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

How does Olympo end? A full breakdown of the season finale of Netflix's new Spanish sports drama.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Olympo is filled with twists and turns and it ends with a huge cliffhanger for Amaia, Roque, Zoe, Christian and Sebas.

If you've been anywhere near Netflix lately, chances are you're obsessed with their hit Spanish sports drama Olympo. Set in a fictional high performance centre for young athletes, the show follows Amaia, Roque, Zoe, Cristian, Sebas and their peers as they compete to outshine each other and find themselves all in the midst of a drug scandal.

What happens to each character in the Olympo season finale? Scroll down for a full breakdown of Olympo's ending.

WARNING: OLYMPO SPOILERS BELOW

Watch the Olympo trailer

Is Amaia dead in Olympo? What happens to her?

All season long, Amaia is convinced there's a drug problem at the HPC. Eventually, she learns that sportswear brand Olympo are doping athletes at the HPC to make them more successful. However, the drug is undetectable by drug tests and Amaia's efforts to expose Olympo go in vain.

As a result, Amaia caves and starts taking the drug herself. In the Olympo season finale, Amaia gives a career best artistic swimming performance in the Olympic trials. However, moments later Amaia collapses into the pool. It's unclear if she survives or just faints.

Based on how central Amaia is to the plot of Olympo, we imagine that she'll survive the fall and return in Olympo season 2.

Why does Olympo drop Zoe's sponsorship?

Zoe is initally given sponsorship by Olympo. However, Olympo drop Zoe when she refuses to take their performance enhancing drug. Zoe then decides to steal the drug that the students are using and hands it over to the authorities.

Season 2 will likely explore whether or not Zoe can take down Olympo and prove what's happening at the HPC.

Do Roque and Sebas end up together in Olympo? Picture: Netflix

Do Roque and Sebas end up together in Olympo?

Early on in Olympo, it becomes clear that Sebas is attracted to Roque. Despite his attempts to suppress how he feels, Sebas ends up secretly sleeping with Roque. Sebas also makes clear that he's not ready to be out. However, Roque and Sebas are filmed kissing. The footage is then used in a Roque promotional video without Sebas' consent.

Sebas initially ends things with Roque but the pair make up before the season ends with Roque apologising for his involvement in the video. Meanwhile, Roque injures himself fighting with Charlie and it's unclear how much it will affect his rugby career going forward.

Do Amaia and Cristian break up in Olympo?

Amaia and Cristian have an on-off relationship throughout Olympo. At first, they breakup because Cristian leaves the school after underperforming. He then returns and is suddenly a star athlete. As a result, Amaia gets back with him but soon suspects him of taking drugs and this causes issues in their relationship.

It turns out Cristian is taking Olympo's undetectable drug but he eventually stops using it after discovering it could have long-lasting negative effects. At the end of the series, he's still with Amaia but is hurt to find out that she's started taking the drug as well.

Whether or not Amaia and Cristian can last as a couple in season 2 is yet to be seen.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait While Answering Questions About Chris Hughes | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.