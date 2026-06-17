Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing a deluxe version of You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love?

17 June 2026, 15:49

Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing a deluxe version of You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love?
Is Olivia Rodrigo releasing a deluxe version of You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love? Picture: Capital Buzz, Geffen Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's what Olivia Rodrigo has said about a You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love deluxe album.

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Obsessed with you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love and want more? Olivia Rodrigo is already writing new music.

On June 12th, Olivia Rodrigo released her third studio album you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love to widespread critical acclaim. The new project contains the hit singles 'drop dead' and 'the cure' and it explores the full arc of a romantic relationship. From the thrilling rush of a first date to the deep despair of a breakup, Olivia covers it all.

Now, Olivia has opened up about what's next and whether or not we will be getting a deluxe version of the album.

Will there be a You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love deluxe?
Will there be a You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love deluxe? Picture: Getty

Will there be a You Seem Pretty Sad For a Girl So In Love deluxe?

When asked by Capital Buzz, if she's planning a you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love deluxe album this era, Olivia said: "I don't know yet. I haven't quite figured it out yet. I've been writing a lot. We'll see what it turns into. Maybe it will turn into a deluxe. Maybe it will turn into something else. I don't know. I'm still figuring it out."

For context, Olivia did NOT release a deluxe version of her debut album Sour but she did release a deluxe version of her sophomore album Guts. Guts (Spilled) contained four additional songs that were previously released as vinyl exclusives as well as the brand new song 'So American'.

Is Olivia Rodrigo writing OR4?

Based on other interviews, it looks as though Olivia could be writing her fourth album. Speaking to Apple Music, Olivia said: "I made this record two years ago and this is definitely the record that I set out to make two years ago but your tastes change so much and who you are changes so much."

Confirming that she's already working on something, Olivia teased: "The stuff that I'm writing now is so dissimilar to this world. I obviously love this world and have such a reverence for who I was when I wrote this record but you just change so much."

Olivia ended her comments by saying: "Especially at my age, I feel like I'm a different person every year. You can't make records fast enough."

Read more Olivia Rodrigo news here:

WATCH: Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Top 3 Songs & Her Best Lyrics

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Her Top 3 Songs & Her Best Lyrics | My Life In 20 Questions

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