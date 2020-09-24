Olivia Attwood Receives 176 Ofcom Complaints Over TOWIE ‘Bullying’ Claims

24 September 2020, 14:35 | Updated: 24 September 2020, 14:47

Olivia Attwood has received over 170 Ofcom complaints after a row on TOWIE.
Picture: instagram/itv

Olivia Attwood has been accused of bullying her 19-year-old TOWIE co-star, Chloe Brockett, by shocked viewers who have complained to Ofcom.

Olivia Attwood has received 176 Ofcom complaints following an explosive argument with Chloe Brockett on The Only Way is Essex.

The reality star, who rose to fame on Series 3 of Love Island, was shown calling the teenager ‘vile’ and mocking her for not having ‘any friends’ on Sunday night’s episode of the ITVBe show.

Olivia Attwood has been accused of bullying her 19-year-old co-star.
Picture: Instagram

During the confrontation, Olivia said: "So I said some things about you the other day. They weren't to you, they was about you.

“I said that you was vile and I thought you was poisonous. I've seen the way you treated my friend Clelia at the end of last year – you went at her like a Jack Russell for no reason.

“It's a hard one for me because I do feel a bit sad for you. You haven't got any friends your own age, you're hanging around girls that are a lot older than you and you're angry. I don't know why you're so angry but you are.

"I thought the other day 'Was what I said a little bit too harsh?' but the way you've conducted yourself, no I was bang on."

Chloe defended herself, saying: “ "All I think is when you go around calling me a 'poisonous little creature' – you don't know me."

Olivia fired back: "I do know you, I know loads about you. I've seen the way you treated my friend."

Soon after the show aired, many viewers took to Twitter to blast Olivia’s behaviour and labelled her a ‘bully’.

However, despite the large amount of official complaints, Chloe has insisted she is ‘fine’.

She wrote on Twitter: “I know there’s a lot of talk atm about me being bullied, I appreciate everyone’s concern, however this is a show and everyone is entitled to their own opinions and I am completely FINE.

“TOWIE would not allow bullying to go on and always put our welfare first.”

