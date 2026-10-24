Who is Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano? Age, where he's from and music career

Who is Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano? Age, where he's from and music career. Picture: Getty Images & Instagram

By Lily Bell

Here's everything you need to know about Off Campus actor and singer Antonio Cipriano, from his age to his music career.

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This year has been a major one for actor and singer Antonio Cipriano, as he’s enjoyed many exciting projects both on screen and on stage.

Antonio had his big break earlier this year when he played John Logan on the hit show Off Campus. But off-screen, he’s been reaching new heights too, recently collaborating with his close friend Jamie Miller on a version of Jamie’s hit song ‘Babydoll’.

While Antonio continues to go from strength-to-strength, here's everything we know about him.

Read more: Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli send Off Campus fans a message

Antonio Cipriano is 26 years old. . Picture: Instagram

How old is Antonio Cipriano?

Antonio is 26 years old, he was born 13th May 2000.

Where is Antonio Cipriano from?

He is from Grosse Pointe Woods, a city located in Michigan, America.

How did Antonio Cipriano become famous?

Antonio’s career began on the theatre stage. In 2019, he made his Broadway debut in the Grammy winning musical Jagged Little Pill, where he played Phoenix.

In 2022, Antonio appeared on Disney's National Treasure: Edge of History, but it wasn't until the premiere of Off-Campus this year that he achieved his TV breakthrough.

Antonio Cipriano plays John Logan on Off Campus. Picture: Amazon

Is Antonio Cipriano in a relationship?

Yes he is! Antonio is in a relationship with actress and dancer Justine Verheul.

The pair started dating in 2023 and have even co-founded a musical theatre education and production company called Might Be Smart Productions.

Antonio has been in a relationship with Justine Verheul since 2023. Picture: Instagram

What is Antonio Cipriano's music career?

Antonio is a talented singer who enjoyed early success in musical theatre. But it wasn't until 2025, that he released his own music, with his best performing songs being 'Runaways' and 'Gets Me'.

The singer has also recently collaborated with close friend Jamie Miller on a version of Jamie’s hit song ‘Babydoll’, which is on track to reach number one in the UK.

What is Antonio Cipriano's instagram?

You can stay updated with Antonio's life here @antoniocipriano_.

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