Who is Off Campus star Antonio Cipriano? Age, where he's from and music career

On Air Now
The Capital Weekender with Kem Cetinay 7pm - 10pm
24 October 2026, 18:30
Here's everything you need to know about Off Campus actor and singer Antonio Cipriano, from his age to his music career.
This year has been a major one for actor and singer Antonio Cipriano, as he’s enjoyed many exciting projects both on screen and on stage.
Antonio had his big break earlier this year when he played John Logan on the hit show Off Campus. But off-screen, he’s been reaching new heights too, recently collaborating with his close friend Jamie Miller on a version of Jamie’s hit song ‘Babydoll’.
While Antonio continues to go from strength-to-strength, here's everything we know about him.
Antonio is 26 years old, he was born 13th May 2000.
He is from Grosse Pointe Woods, a city located in Michigan, America.
Antonio’s career began on the theatre stage. In 2019, he made his Broadway debut in the Grammy winning musical Jagged Little Pill, where he played Phoenix.
In 2022, Antonio appeared on Disney's National Treasure: Edge of History, but it wasn't until the premiere of Off-Campus this year that he achieved his TV breakthrough.
Yes he is! Antonio is in a relationship with actress and dancer Justine Verheul.
The pair started dating in 2023 and have even co-founded a musical theatre education and production company called Might Be Smart Productions.
Antonio is a talented singer who enjoyed early success in musical theatre. But it wasn't until 2025, that he released his own music, with his best performing songs being 'Runaways' and 'Gets Me'.
The singer has also recently collaborated with close friend Jamie Miller on a version of Jamie’s hit song ‘Babydoll’, which is on track to reach number one in the UK.
You can stay updated with Antonio's life here @antoniocipriano_.