Off Campus actor Stephen Kalyn's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more

19 May 2026, 13:29

Off Campus actor Stephen Kalyn's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more
Off Campus actor Stephen Kalyn's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Who plays Dean Di Laurentis in Off Campus? Here's everything you need to know about Stephen Kalyn including where he's from and who he's dating.

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Off Campus season 1 may focus on Hannah and Garrett but everyone is obsessed with Dean actor Stephen Kalyn.

Hannah and Garrett aren't the only couple who take centre stage in Off Campus. The show also delves into the love life of Hannah's bestie Allie Hayes and her undeniable chemistry with Dean Di Laurentis. The pair strike up a secret romance after Allie breaks up with her longterm boyfriend and they play a huge role in the Off Campus books.

In Off Campus, Dean Di Laurentis is played by actor on the rise Stephen Kalyn and he's stolen the hearts of viewers. Scroll down to find out Stephen's age, height, past roles, where he's from, who his girlfriend is and so much more.

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

How old is Stephen Kalyn?

Stephen Kalyn was born on April 24th 1998 which makes him 28 years old. For anyone who is into star signs, Stephen is a Taurus. As for Stephen's Off Campus character, Dean is about 20 years old just like Hannah, Garrett and his love interest Allie. In real life, Stephen is two years older than Mika Abdalla who plays ALlie.

How tall is Stephen Kalyn?

According to Marie Claire Australia, Stephen Kalyn is 6 feet 2 inches tall. This makes Stephen's height 1.87m on the metric system. In comparison, Stephen's Off Campus co-star Mika Abdalla is 5 feet 5 and a half inches tall.

Where is Stephen Kalyn from? Is he Canadian?

Unlike his Off Campus character, Stephen Kalyn is Canadian. He was born in Toronto, Ontario and studied filmmaking for two years at Hobart College before pursuing acting as a career. Stephen has worked in both Canada and the US.

Is Stephen Kalyn blond?

No. Despite playing a blond on screen, Stephen Kalyn is brunette in real life. He dyed his hair to play Dean in Off Campus.

How old is Stephen Kalyn?
How old is Stephen Kalyn? Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Amazon

What movies and TV shows has Stephen Kalyn been in?

Before Off Campus, Stephen has acted in multiple hit series. The star first appeared in an episode of the hit Canadian medical drama Transplant in 2020 and he's since acted in tv shows like Law and Order Toronto: Criminal Intent and Prime's Cruel Intentions reboot.

Outside of Off Campus, Stephen is most famous for playing Ally's Supe brother Greg in The Boys spin-off Gen V.

Who is Stephen Kalyn dating? Who is Victoria Lovatsis?

Stephen Kalyn is in a longterm relationship with his high-school sweetheart Victoria Lovatsis. The couple first started dating in 2012 when they were teenagers and they got engaged in 2024. In fact, it was Victoria who pushed Stephen to audition for the role of Dean after reading the Off Campus books.

Speaking to Pedestrian TV, Stephen said: "Luckily for me, my fiance has read all the books. So she actually kind of told me about them… When they announced that the show was going to happen, she said, ‘You need to get Dean. That’s you got to get that part. That’s perfect for you,’"

He added: "‘Be the playboy guy who gets all the girls. You sure?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re the guy. You got it.’"

Who is Stephen Kalyn dating? Who is Victoria Lovatsis?
Who is Stephen Kalyn dating? Who is Victoria Lovatsis? Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Is Stephen Kalyn on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Stephen Kalyn via @stephenkalyn on Instagram to see cute behind the scenes snaps from Off Campus, candid photos with his fiancée and professional photoshoots.

Read more Off Campus news here:

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