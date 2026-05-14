Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Will there be an Off Campus season 2? The show has officially been renewed for a second season and new characters from the books have already been cast.

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Off Campus season 2 is officially in the works but when will it drop, who's in the cast and what happens in the book?

Prime Video were so confident in their adaptation of Elle Kennedy's Off Campus novels that they renewed the show in February three months ahead of the season 1 premiere. The hit series follows aspiring composer Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) as she embarks on a fake relationship with college hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli).

Off Campus season 1 ends on a major cliffhanger but fans of the books will already know what's next for Hannah and Garett. So what can viewers expect from Off Campus season 2? Here's everything that we know about Off Campus season 2 so far including the release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news about what's to come.

When does Off Campus season 2 come out?

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

When is the Off Campus season 2 release date?

As it stands, Prime are yet to announce anything official regarding an Off Campus season 2 release date. When Prime renewed the series, Amazon's Head of Global Television Peter Friedlander said: "With its passionate fan base [and] rich source material, we knew this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season."

Production on season 2 is yet to begin. However, as season 1 was filmed between June and October 2025, there's a good chance that season 2 will be filmed this year with an aim to release at a similar time as season 1 in 2026.

Will Off Campus season 2 be the final season of the show?

As Off Campus is based on Elle Kennedy's beloved five book series of the same name, there's still plenty of story from the novels for Prime to adapt on screen. In other words, it's likely that there are multiple seasons ahead.

WARNING: Off Campus season 1 spoilers below

When is the Off Campus season 2 release date? Picture: Prime

Off Campus season 2 book plot: What happens?

Fans of the Off Campus books will already know that each Elle Kennedy novel focuses on a different couple with the fifth and final book exploring all of their relationships after graduation. Season 1 is based primarily on the first book The Deal. It also incorporates the third book The Score which revolves around Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis.

As a result, it's unclear if season 2 will still revolve primarily around Hannah and Garett or switch focus. The second book The Mistake explores Hunter's teammate John Logan's relationship with freshman Grace Ivers and the fourth book The Goal follows fellow teammate John Tucker and his romance with lawyer-to-be Sabrina James.

Speaking to TV Guide, show creator Louisa Levy has revealed that Hannah and Garrett will still play a huge role in season 2: "We want to keep them around in Season 2 and tell more story with them and just get to live in a world where they're together."

She's also teased that we'll see how Hunter Davenport impacts Allie's relationship with Dean and John Logan's romantic interest Grace Ivers will be introduced into the show.

Who will be in the Off Campus season 2 cast?

Based on how Off Campus season 1 ends, we imagine that most of the main cast will be back in season 2. With that in mind, expect to see the following characters return to Briar U for more antics:

Ella Bright - Hannah Wells

Belmont Cameli - Garrett Graham

Mika Abdalla - Allie Hayes

Stephen Thomas Kalyn - Dean Di Laurentis

Jalen Thomas Brooks - John Tucker

Antonio Cipriano - John Logan

Josh Heuston - Justin Khol

Steve Howey - Phil Graham

Charlie Evan - Hunter Davenport

On top of that, British actress India Fowler will join the cast as Grace Ivers and it's possible that more characters from the books will appear.

Broadway veteran Philipa Soo has also been cast as "a theatre artist who is guest-directing an original play" at Briar U.

Will Josh Heuston be in Off Campus season 2?

Off Campus creator Lousia Levy has told TV Guide that Justin Heuston will not be back as Justin. However, she did tease that he could come back in the future: "We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season."

Will Josh Heuston be in Off Campus season 2? Picture: Prime

Are there any Off Campus season 2 trailers?

Prime are yet to release any trailers for Off Campus season 2 but we'll let you know as soon as there is one.

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