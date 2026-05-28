Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple
28 May 2026, 16:41 | Updated: 28 May 2026, 16:52
It's official. Off Campus season 2 is changing up the order of the books and Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla are the new leads.
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Off Campus fans assemble! We have now our Off Campus season 2 main couple and it's officially Allie and Dean.
If you've read Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books, you will already be well aware that each book has a unique central couple similar to Heated Rivalry and Bridgerton. While the first book explores the will-they-won't-they romance between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, the next three books completely switch main characters.
The second Off Campus book The Mistake famously explores the romance between Logan and Grace Ivers. Now, Prime have confirmed that they're changing the order of the books by focusing on Allie and Dean's book The Score instead.
- Read more: Off Campus creator explains why Hunter Davenport's storyline is different to the books
- Read more: Off Campus season 2 casts India Fowler as Logan's love interest Grace Ivers
In an official statement, Off Campus showrunner Louisa Levy teased: "We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their romance in Season 1." The new season will likely pick up where season 1 left off by exploring what's next for the couple with Hunter Davenport in the mix.
And for anyone wanting more of Hannah and Garrett, there's nothing to get concerned about. Louisa added: "But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble."
She ended by saying: "We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to!”
Prime have also released a teaser video with the new main couple.
One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping score. ❤️🔥🏒— Off Campus (@offcampusonpv) May 28, 2026
From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/MTANP7EscS
What happens in Off Campus season 2?
Speaking to Elite Daily, Dean actor Stephen Kalyn praised the how the season 1 finale sets up what's next: "I thought it was a great idea. It raises the stakes a lot more." He teased: "There’s so much more you’ll get to see in season 2 with that relationship."
Talking to People, Allie actress Mika Abdalla added: "I am excited for the deep emotional turmoil that Allie is going through, because I think that'll be a lot of fun [to play]...I am excited to see the inner workings of her."
Read more Off Campus news here:
- Off Campus creator defends casting Ella Bright as Hannah following age criticism
- Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more
- Off Campus actor Stephen Kalyn's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more
- Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news
- Off Campus main cast member exits the show ahead of season 2