Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple

Off Campus season 2 makes Allie and Dean the main couple. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

It's official. Off Campus season 2 is changing up the order of the books and Stephen Kalyn and Mika Abdalla are the new leads.

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Off Campus fans assemble! We have now our Off Campus season 2 main couple and it's officially Allie and Dean.

If you've read Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books, you will already be well aware that each book has a unique central couple similar to Heated Rivalry and Bridgerton. While the first book explores the will-they-won't-they romance between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, the next three books completely switch main characters.

The second Off Campus book The Mistake famously explores the romance between Logan and Grace Ivers. Now, Prime have confirmed that they're changing the order of the books by focusing on Allie and Dean's book The Score instead.

What happens in Off Campus season 2? Picture: Prime

In an official statement, Off Campus showrunner Louisa Levy teased: "We are so excited to continue Allie and Dean’s story as our primary romance of Season 2 after kickstarting their romance in Season 1." The new season will likely pick up where season 1 left off by exploring what's next for the couple with Hunter Davenport in the mix.

And for anyone wanting more of Hannah and Garrett, there's nothing to get concerned about. Louisa added: "But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don’t worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble."

She ended by saying: "We’re looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone’s story. There’s a lot for fans to look forward to!”

Prime have also released a teaser video with the new main couple.

One couple made a deal. The next one is keeping score. ❤️‍🔥🏒



From Garrett & Hannah to Dean & Allie — the Off Campus love story continues in Season 2. pic.twitter.com/MTANP7EscS — Off Campus (@offcampusonpv) May 28, 2026

What happens in Off Campus season 2?

Speaking to Elite Daily, Dean actor Stephen Kalyn praised the how the season 1 finale sets up what's next: "I thought it was a great idea. It raises the stakes a lot more." He teased: "There’s so much more you’ll get to see in season 2 with that relationship."

Talking to People, Allie actress Mika Abdalla added: "I am excited for the deep emotional turmoil that Allie is going through, because I think that'll be a lot of fun [to play]...I am excited to see the inner workings of her."

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