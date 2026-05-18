Will Off Campus season 2 focus on Allie and Dean? Here's what the cast have said

Will Off Campus season 2 focus on Allie and Dean? Here's what the cast have said. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Off Campus season 2 will centre around a brand new couple but is it Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean's (Stephen Kalyn) turn in the spotlight? Will it stay true to the books and how will Hunter Davenport factor into their story?

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Each season of Off Campus will focus on a different Briar U couple but will season 2 revolve around Allie and Dean?

If you've read Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books, you will already be well aware that each book has a unique central couple similar to Heated Rivalry and Bridgerton. While the first book explores the will-they-won't-they romance between Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, the next three books completely switch main characters.

Based on how season 1 ends, many fans are hoping Off Campus season 2 will be all about Allie and Dean and how their relationship develops with Hunter Davenport in the mix. What is the truth though? Here's what the cast and crew have said about season 2 and which couple will take centre stage when the show returns.

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

In a new interview with Variety, Off Campus creator Louisa Levy was asked about season 2 and she confirmed that writing for season 2 is complete: "All eight scripts are written and we have a very exciting plan for the season." As for the couple, she added: "I don’t want to say anything yet — but I think book fans will be very excited."

However, Hannah actress Ella Bright gave a more telling answer. When asked if season 2 will "centre around Dean and Allie", Variety revealed that Ella smiled and nodded in response.

Fans of the books will already know that Off Campus has already veered from original the series by incorporating some of Allie and Dean's story into season 1.

In the books, Allie and Dean aren't the focus until the third book The Score and Hunter Davenport isn't a part of their story.

Allie and Dean hook up in secret in Off Campus season 1. Picture: Prime

Based on the ending of Off Campus season 1, it looks like season 2 could revolve around Allie and Dean's friends finding out about their romance. Not only that but we'll likely see how Allie sleeping with Hunter Davenport will impact the future of her relationship with Dean now that he wants to be exclusive with her.

Speaking to Elite Daily, Dean actor Stephen Kalyn praised the cliffhanger: "I thought it was a great idea. It raises the stakes a lot more." He teased: "There’s so much more you’ll get to see in season 2 with that relationship."

Talking to People, Allie actress Mika Abdalla also said: "I am excited for the deep emotional turmoil that Allie is going through, because I think that'll be a lot of fun [to play]...I am excited to see the inner workings of her."

Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean's (Stephen Kalyn) season 1 storyline is different to the Off Campus books. Picture: Prime

And for anyone worried about Hannah and Garrett, they're not going anywhere. Speaking to TV Guide, Louisa Levy has said that Hannah and Garrett will still play an important role in Off Campus season 2: "We want to keep them around in season 2 and tell more story with them and just get to live in a world where they're together."

If season 2 stays more true to the books, it's also possible that the upcoming episodes will focus on Garrett's best friend John Logan and his romance with freshman Grace Ivers. British actress India Fowler has already been cast as Grace and the second Off Campus book The Mistake is about their romance.

What do you think? Should season 2 focus on Allie and Dean or John and Grace?

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