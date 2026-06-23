Are Off Campus actors Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating?

Off Campus co-stars Mika and Josh have been romantically linked. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Allie and Justin actors Mika and Josh from Off Campus have sparked romance rumours but are they actually together? Here's everything we know.

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Off Campus took over our TV screens in May 2026 as the ice-hockey college romance series brought characters Garrett Graham and Hannah Wells to life. However, that's not the only love story fans have been focused on.

With just about everyone becoming obsessed with the cast on screen and in real life, all attention has focused on actors Mika Abdalla (Allie Hayes) and Josh Heuston (Justin Kohl) who appear to be dating.

With no confirmation or denial from either of the co-stars, a series of photos and comments have left super fans convinced they're together.

So are Off Campus stars Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating? Here's what we know.

Off Campus co-stars Mika and Josh have been inseparable since they began the promo for the TV show. Picture: Josh Heuston/Instagram

Are Off Campus actors Mika Abdalla and Josh Heuston dating?

Neither Mika or Josh have confirmed their relationship status but a timeline of events and pictures pretty much give us all the confirmation we need.

Firstly, Mika announced she was no longer engaged to her long term boyfriend Jake Short on June 2nd.

Her rep released the statement: "Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life it would feel remiss to not address that her and Jake are no longer together. They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

Since then, rumours have been circling around her potential romance with Josh and now recent photos of them in Paris have all but confirmed their boyfriend and girlfriend status.

Looking closer than ever, Josh and Mika were snapped shopping in the French capital where he put his arm around her and held her face close to his, appearing to be kissing. Another photo showed her placing a hand on his arm whilst they waited to be served.

Both Mika and Josh have been sharing plenty of behind-the-scenes pictures together too while promoting Off Campus leading to further speculation.

However, fans may not want to get too carried away with the idea of the stars dating as she's very clearly focused on her career right now.

Set to be the main female lead of Prime Video's Off Campus season 2, Mika's character Allie will be exploring her romantic connection with Dean Di Laurentis played by Stephen Kalyn.

Will Mika really get into another relationship after breaking off her engagement to focus on her career? We'll wait for her to confirm all.

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