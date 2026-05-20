Off Campus actress Mika Abdalla's age, height, fiancé, past roles and more

Who plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus? Mika Abdalla's height, age, fiancé and more. Picture: Getty, Prime Video

By Abbie Reynolds

Who plays Allie Hayes in Off Campus? Here's everything you need to know about Mika Abdalla including her famous fiancé and so much more.

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Mika Abdalla has won over new fans with her portrayal of Allie Hayes in Prime Video's hit Off Campus series based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name.

Season one of Off Campus has given viewers a taste of Allie's romance with playboy Dean Di Laurentis but the second season is set to focus all in on their secretive, spicy relationship.

So, before Mika's character becomes the show's focal point, here's every thing that you need to know about her from her age and height to her famous fiancé.

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

How old is Mika Abdalla?

Mika Abdalla's birthday is 13th May. This makes her a Taurus. As for how old she is, she was born in 2000, making her 26 years old. Mika is six years older than her Off Campus character Allie, who is 20 years old.

How tall is Mika Abdalla?

According to her IMDb, Mike is 5 feet 5.5 inches (1.66 m). This is just half an inch taller than her Off Campus co-star Ella Bright, who plays Hannah Wells. Her love interest Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn, is is 6 feet 2 inches tall.

Mika Abdalla at the 2026 Amazon Upfront. Picture: Getty

Where is Mika Abdalla from?

Mika Abdalla is American and was born in Plano, Texas. She went on to study a Bachelor of Arts degree in philosophy at University of California, Los Angeles.

What movies and TV shows has Mika Abdalla been in?

Mika's breakout role was as Mckeyla McAlister in the Netflix original series Project Mc². She began the show in 2015 and after six series, the show concluded in 2017.

Before this she has appearances in films like An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky, The Fandango Sisters (2012), Departure (2012), and Summer's Shadow (2014).

Following her role in Project Mc², Mika has gone on to star in TV shows like The Flash (2022), Suits: LA (2025) and had a brief appearance in HBO Max's Emmy-award winning show The Pitt. In The Pitt she's introduces as college student and patient at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center who is admitted after an accidental overdose called Jenna.

Mika Abdalla is engaged to Jake Short. Picture: Getty

Is Mika Abdalla on Instagram?

Yes. Her Instagram handle is mika.abdalla. On her page she shares fun candids of her life and lots of news about her work success!

Is Mika Abdalla engaged to Jake Short?

Mika Abdalla is engaged to former Disney star Jake Short. The pair have dated for five years and their engagement was confirmed in 2025.

They met back in 2021 when they starred in Hulu's Sex Appeal together, playing onscreen best friends who experiment with their sexual intimacy.

It wasn't actually Mika or Jake that made their engagement public. Jake's manager, Brian Medavoy, confirmed the star's engagement to Mika in May 2025.

"An awesome day yesterday celebrating the next chapter for my longtime client, Jake Short and his fiance Mika Abdalla. From set to real life – watching your journey has been a joy. Here's to forever," Brian captioned a sweet photo of the couple on Instagram.

Who is Mika Abdalla's fiancé Jake Short?

Jake was a child star and even won a Kids Choice Award for Favourite TV Actor in 2012 for his portrayal of young prodigy Fletcher Quimby in A.N.T. Farm. He also starred in Med and Lab Rats: Elite Force.

Mika and Jake keep their relationship pretty private but Jake has shared a few snaps of them as a couple on his Instagram.

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