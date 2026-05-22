Off Campus creator explains why Hunter Davenport's storyline is different to the books

22 May 2026, 12:30

Off Campus creator explains why Hunter Davenport's storyline is different to the books
Off Campus creator explains why Hunter Davenport's storyline is different to the books. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Does Hunter Davenport end up with Allie? Why does Hunter Davenport hate Dean? His book storyline explained.

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Off Campus creator Louisa Levy has opened up about why she changed Hunter Davenport's storyline from the book.

There's no denying that Hunter Davenport plays a major role in Off Campus season 1. When Allie worries that her new situationship with Dean is becoming too much of a relationship, she tasks them both with hooking up with strangers and has sex with Hunter. Unbeknownst to Allie, Hunter is being brought in to join the Briar U hockey team.

The season ends with Dean telling Allie that he doesn't want to hook up with anyone else only to find out that his new teammate has slept with Allie. Not only that but, when Hunter's name comes up to replace Garrett on the team in an earlier episode, Dean makes clear that he doesn't like Hunter...the two characters already have beef.

If you've read the book, you will already know that this storyline is very different to what happens in the Off Campus books. Scroll down to find out how and why Hunter Davenport's plot has been changed and what's still to come.

WARNING: OFF CAMPUS BOOK SPOILERS BELOW

Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2

Does Hunter Davenport end up with Allie in the Off Campus books?

For anyone concerned about Hunter ending up with Allie, there's nothing to worry about. In the books, Hunter is just a side character and never has any form of romantic or sexual relationship with Allie. He does get his own Briar U spin-off book where he has a crush on Dean's sister Summer but his main love interest is called Demi Davis.

Explaining why they changed Hunter's story in the show, creator Louisa Levy told Variety: "We needed to throw a wrench into Dean and Allie’s arrangement to elongate their story. Pulling from that universe felt right especially because he is a key player in Summer’s story when we eventually get there."

Whether or not Hunter and Allie have more of a relationship in Off Campus season 2 is yet to be seen.

Why does Dean hate Hunter in Off Campus?
Why does Dean hate Hunter in Off Campus? Picture: Prime

Why does Dean hate Hunter in Off Campus?

When it's first suggested that Hunter replace Garrett on the Briar U football team, Dean says: "F--- no. F--- that guy." He then adds: "He’s a selfish d--- with a piss-poor attitude. I’m not f---ing playing with him."

For fans of the books, this may come as a surprise as Dean and Hunter are friends in the novels. The cast are yet to explain why Dean hates Hunter but it may have something to do with Dean's sister Summer.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Read more Off Campus news here:

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