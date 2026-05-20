Off Campus creator explains why Hannah and Garrett's breakup is different to the book

Off Campus creator explains why Hannah and Garrett's breakup is different to the book. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Off Campus drastically changed a major Hannah and Garrett storyline from the book.

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If you've read the Off Campus books, you may have noticed that a fan favourite scene has been changed in the show.

For the most part, Off Campus season 1 is pretty loyal to the Elle Kennedy book its based on. Just like The Deal, the Prime drama explores Hannah Wells and Garrett's relationship as they switch from fake boyfriend and girlfriend to actually falling in love. The new series also adapts elements of Allie and Dean's romance from The Mistake.

However, like all good book adaptations, Off Campus has taken some liberties with the source material. Now, show creator Louisa Levy has explained why the reason behind Hannah and Dean's breakup is totally different.

Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2

How do Hannah and Garrett breakup in the Off Campus books?

In the books, Hannah and Garrett start dating in the same way. However, their relationship is thrown into chaos when Hannah meets Garrett's father Phil Graham. Unbeknownst to Garrett, Phil tells Hannah that he will stop paying for Garrett's university tuition if she stays with him. As a result, Hannah breaks up with Garrett.

However, what Hannah doesn't know is Garrett is set to gain access to a trust fund from his grandfather on his 21st birthday. Garrett figures out that Hannah is lying about why the couple broke up and confronts her. After talking it through, they get back together.

By contrast, Phil doesn't make Hannah breakup with Garett in the series. Garrett breaks up with Hannah after he plays hockey against Hannah's rapist Aaron Delaney and beats him up on the ice.

Garrett is scared of becoming abusive like his father and says he can't date Hannah anymore.

How do Hannah and Garrett breakup in the Off Campus books? Picture: Prime

Discussing the big change with Variety, Louisa Levy explained: "When Elle wrote the books, college athletes couldn’t make money off their image and likeness - now they can. A big part of Hannah breaking up with Garrett in the books is that he needs his dad to pay his tuition at Briar, which in today’s landscape just doesn’t hold up."

Meanwhile, Hannah actress Ella said: "I love the change in their breakup - I find it so much more heartbreaking. They are both having their worst days at the exact same time and, if either one had been in a different place that day, the other could have talked them through it."

Garrett actor Belmont Cameli also told Elite Daily: "The way that we have the breakup happen feels really organic in that episode. We wanted it to come from the character."

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