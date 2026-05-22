Off Campus season 2 casts India Fowler as Logan's love interest Grace Ivers

Off Campus season 2 casts India Fowler as Logan's love interest Grace Ivers. Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Prime

By Sam Prance

What happens in Logan and Grace's Off Campus book? India Fowler will play a huge role in Off Campus season 2.

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It's official. Off Campus have found their next major love interest. India Fowler will appear as Grace Ivers in season 2.

If you've read the original Off Campus books, you will already know that each novel focuses on a different couple. The first book The Deal focuses on Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham just like Off Campus season 1. However, the rest of the series explores the love lives of Garrett's close friends and hockey teammates: Logan, Dean and Tucker.

As well as Hannah and Garrett's relationship, Off Campus season 1 shows the start of Dean's romance with Hannah's bestie Allie but Logan and Dean's love interests are nowhere to be seen. Now, Prime have officially confirmed that Logan's love interest Grace Ivers will be introduced in season and India Fowler will play the role.

Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2

Who plays Grace Ivers in Off Campus?

Ahead of the release of Off Campus season 1, Prime confirmed that Fear Street: Prom Queen actress India Fowler had been cast as Grace Ivers in season 2. The 22-year-old British actress is best known for her roles in hit shows like The Agency and movies like The Strangers: Chapter 1. She also plays Lori in Fear Street: Prom Queen on Netflix.

Taking to Instagram on April 30th, Prime shared a video of John Logan actor Antonio Cipriano calling India to say that she had been cast as Grace. In the video, India gets visibly emotional and Antonio reveals that they will start filming season 2 together in a matter of weeks.

Grace is a college freshman who Logan falls for in the second Off Campus book The Mistake. It's currently unclear if Off Campus season 2 will revolve around Logan and Grace's love story or Allie and Dean's.

Scroll down to find out what happens in Logan and Grace's book The Mistake.

WARNING: OFF CAMPUS BOOK SPOILERS BELOW.

What happens in Logan and Grace's Off Campus book?

In The Mistake, we learn that Logan has the talent to go pro but doesn't think it's possible because his home life is so dysfunctional. As a result, he's committed to having fun in his love life. He has a crush on his best friend's girlfriend Hannah but that all changes when Grace Ivers enters the mix.

Grace is a freshman who's never had sex before but she quickly hits it off with Logan and Grace decides to have her first time with him. However, before they have sex, Logan confesses that he wanted to hook up with Grace to help distract him from his crush on Hannah.

Instead of having sex with Logan, Grace kicks him out and she then goes to Paris for the summer. However, when Grace returns to Briar U, Logan realises that he loves her not Hannah.

The book follows Logan as he does everything to prove to Grace that they should be together.

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