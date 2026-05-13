Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more

Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more. Picture: Getty, Prime

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about Ella Bright including where she's from and so much more.

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Ella Bright might be winning over new fans in Off Campus but chances are you recognise her from her previous roles.

Ever since Elle Kennedy released her first Off Campus book The Deal in 2015, fans have been obsessed with aspiring composer Hannah Wells and her will-they-wont they romance with college hockey player Garrett Graham. Now, the Prime adaptation is here with Ella Bright taking on the role of Hannah and Belmont Cameli playing Garrett.

This isn't Ella's first time acting on screen though. With that in mind, here's every thing that you need to know about the promising young actress including her age, height, past roles, where she's from, who she's dating and more.

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

How old is Ella Bright?

Ella Bright's birthday is November 27th. This makes her a Sagittarius. As for how old she is, she was born in 2006 and is currently just 19 years old. She's nine years younger than her Off Campus co-star Belmont Cameli. In the first Off Campus book, Ella's character is 20 years old and Hannah is likely the same age in Off Campus season 1.

How tall is Ella Bright?

According to IMDb, Ella Bright's height is 5 feet 5 inches tall which is 1.65 metres. In comparison, Ella's Off Campus co-star Belmont Cameli is 8 inches taller than her.

How old is Ella Bright? Picture: Getty

Where is Ella Bright from? Is she British?

Ella Bright is British but she was born in New York in America and has dual citizenship. Ella grew up in North London and has acted in both the UK and the US. She studied at South Hampstead High School for girls in London and finished her A Levels in 2025.

What movies and TV shows has Ella Bright been in?

Despite only being 19 years old, Ella Bright has a pretty impressive resume. She made her acting debut in the TNT series Legends in 2015 and has since played Darrell Rivers in the CBBC series Malory Towers.

Ella is perhaps most famous for playing young Kate Middleton in Netflix's The Crown.

Is Ella Bright on Instagram?

Ella Bright is on Instagram under the username @ellabright_ where she posts candid photos of her personal life, work and so much more.

Who is Ella Bright dating?

Ella Bright doesn't appear to be dating anyone at the moment but she could be seeing someone in private.

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