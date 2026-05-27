Off Campus' Ella Bright defends big age gap between her and Belmont Cameli

Ella Bright addresses concerns about the age gap between her and Belmont Cameli. Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Prime Video

By Katie Louise Smith

"There was never a question that I wouldn't want to do this."

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Off Campus has taken the internet by storm and people are ob-SESSED with Hannah and Garrett's love story but there are some viewers who won't stop banging on about the age gap between actors Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli.

While Hannah and Garrett are roughly the same age, there's a nine year gap between Ella and Belmont in real life. (Ella is 19 years old while Belmont is 28).

Given the sexual nature of the show, and the amount of nudity in season 1, several viewers have found it a bit jarring. Countless viral TikTok videos have started circulating discussing and comparing the ages of the cast, too.

Ella Bright herself has now addressed that discourse and she lowkey finds it funny.

Ella Bright is nine years younger than her on-screen love interest Belmont Cameli. Picture: Alamy

Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, Ella spoke directly about the concerns and comments viewers have had about the fact that she is several years younger than Belmont and the rest of the cast.

“Listen, I came into this job and during the chemistry reads with more than enough information and knowledge and understanding of what this role required in the show, and I just fell in love with Hannah and these scripts immediately," she said. "There was never a question that I wouldn't want to do this."

"I get people's concern, but also not once did I feel one, left out from being younger than everybody. We're all such a family and like everyone was just more than perfect and I couldn't be more comfortable on the set with these people."

"So it is funny when they said that. I'm like, I'm good.”

How old are Hannah and Garrett in Off Campus? Picture: Prime Video

Showrunner Louisa Levy also addressed Ella's age in an interview with Variety and explained that she “had a conversation with Ella before we closed her deal to make sure she knew what was coming."

"She’d read the book, so she already understood, but I walked her through everything and made sure she was comfortable and confident," she added. "If I had felt she wasn’t ready, I would have pumped the brakes immediately."

Read more about Off Campus here:

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