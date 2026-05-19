Off Campus main cast member exits the show ahead of season 2

19 May 2026, 12:30 | Updated: 19 May 2026, 12:41

Off Campus main cast member exits the show ahead of season 2
Off Campus main cast member exits the show ahead of season 2. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Off Campus season 2 will have a slightly different cast to season 1.

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Filming on Off Campus season 2 is about to begin in Canada but one main cast member has officially left the series.

There's no denying that Off Campus is one of the biggest shows of 2026. Ever since the adaptation of Elle Kennedy's books debuted on Prime this May, fans haven't been able to get enough of Hannah Wells' 'fake' romance with Garrett Graham. Not to mention, people have also fallen in love with the rest of the characters including Allie and Dean.

However, we've got some sad news to report if you were hoping to see the full cast back for Off Campus season 2.

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

Will Josh Heuston be in Off Campus season 2?

In Off Campus season 1, Josh Heuston plays the original object of Hannah's affection musician Justin Khol. In a bid to catch Justin's attention, Hannah starts a fake relationship with hockey captain Garrett but it isn't long before Hannah realises that she's in love with Garrett not Justin. As a result, Hannah stops trying to woo Justin.

Speaking to TV Guide, Off Campus creator Louisa Levy has revealed that Josh wasn't available to return for season 2 due to filming commitments. She said: "Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point. We don't have him next season, but never say never."

Will Josh Heuston be in Off Campus season 2?
Will Josh Heuston be in Off Campus season 2? Picture: Prime

Who does Justin end up with in Off Campus?

Justin actually gets a whole new love interest in the Off Campus books so it's still possible that Josh will return for a future season of the show. Louisa told TV Guide: "We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season."

As for the rest cast, everyone else looks set to return with a couple of new faces. British actress India Fowler has joined the cast as John Logan's love interest Grace Ivers and Broadway icon Philipa Soo will be joining Briar U's theatre department.

On top of that, Season 2 will also focus on a new couple just like the books.

Read more Off Campus news here:

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