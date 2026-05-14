How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Hannah and Garrett

How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Hannah and Garrett in the final novel. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Hannah and Garrett's Off Campus love story starts in The Deal but the ending of The Legacy may surprise you.

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So you've watched Off Campus and want to know what's next for Hannah and Garrett? Here's how the books end.

Based on the Elle Kennedy book series of the same name, Off Campus season 1 tells the love story of composer to be Hannah Wells and hockey star Garrett Graham. Hannah agrees to tutor Garrett on the condition that he starts a fake relationship with her to catch the attention of her crush. However, the unlikely couple fall in love in the process.

Hannah and Garrett go on quite the journey together in season 1 but are they endgame? Scroll down to find out exactly how Hannah and Garrett's dramatic storyline wraps in Elle Kennedy's original Off Campus book series.

Do Hannah and Garrett end up together in the Off Campus books?

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

Hannah and Garrett's season 1 story varies quite a bit from the first Off Campus book The Deal. In the novel, Garrett's father convinces Hannah to break up with him by threatening to stop paying for Garrett's school if they stay together. In the series, the pair break up after Garrett beats up Hannah's rapist Aaron Delaney in an ice hockey game.

However, in both versions of the story, the pair realise that they can't stay apart. In the book, Garrett tells Hannah that he doesn't need his father's money to study. As for the TV show, Garrett realises that, while he was wrong to beat up Aaron, he's not the same as his father and he can date Hannah longterm without being an abuser himself.

As for the books, the next three Off Campus novels focus on different couples. The Mistake revolves around hockey captain John Logan and newbie Grace Ivers, The Score is about Hannah's bestie Allie Hayes and playboy Dean Di Laurentis and The Goal is about John and Garret's friend John Tucker and lawyer-to-be Sabrina James.

While Hannah and Garrett make appearances in each of those books, it's only in the final Off Campus novel, The Legacy, that we find out how their story ends.

Do Hannah and Garrett get married in the Off Campus books? Picture: Prime

Do Hannah and Garrett get married in the Off Campus books?

For anyone worried about Hannah and Garrett being endgame, they do have a happily ever after. However, they still experience a lot of drama in The Legacy. Set in the years after graduation, Garrett is now working as a professional hockey player alongside his college friends but Hannah discovers that she is pregnant with his baby.

Hannah originally keeps the pregnancy secret because she's worried about potentially having to raise the baby by herself during hockey season. After experiencing cramps, Hannah confesses to Garrett that she's pregnant in a voicemail and he drives her to hospital to get help. She and the baby are luckily healthy.

At first, Garrett is infuriated with Hannah for lying to him and he compares her to his father but the truth is that he fears becoming a father in case he acts like his dad. Realising how wrong he was, he apologises to Hannah and Hannah suggests that they get married to each other.

Garrett late surprises Hannah with a proper proposal. Not only that but he decides to tape an interview where he exposes his dad's abusive behaviour.

The book ends with an epilogue where Garrett and Hannah discover they're expecting twins - a boy and a girl.

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