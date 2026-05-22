Off Campus' Belmont Cameli once donated a kidney and saved seven lives

Off Campus star Belmont Cameli donated a kidney in 2018 and ended up saving seven lives. Picture: Getty, @belmontcameli via Instagram

By Katie Louise Smith

"Yesterday I was blessed with the opportunity and privilege to save a life."

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Off Campus' Belmont Cameli has shot to international fame overnight thanks to his role as Garrett Graham in the Prime Video series...but did you know know that he once donated a kidney?

Back in 2018, just before he turned 20, Belmont intended to donate his kidney to his childhood friend who was in need of a transplant but later found out that he wasn't a match. (Thankfully, his friend was able to find a successful donor elsewhere.)

Belmont was then inspired to join a paired kidney exchange program, where incompatible donor-recipient pairs are matched with others in similar situations. He ended up donating his kidney to a stranger and ultimately became part of a 14-person transplant chain that saved seven lives.

While the story isn't new, many Off Campus fans are now discovering Belmont's incredible gesture thanks to the interest around the show.

Belmont Cameli initially intended to donate a kidney to his friend but he wasn't a match. Picture: @belmontcameli via Instagram

In a post shared on his Instagram back in 2018, Belmont detailed the experience, writing: "Yesterday I was blessed with the opportunity and privilege to save a life."

"The fact of the matter is that most of us have two good kidneys, but thousands of people struggle to live day to day with only one failing kidney. Every day, 20 people die waiting for a kidney transplant. It takes patients an average of 3.5 years on the waitlist before receiving a transplant, and that is only IF they are so fortunate."

"Thankfully, after 6 years of strenuous waiting and anticipation, Brendan has been gifted the organ he has so long awaited, and my new friend Clotilde will finally have a healthy kidney and a fresh new start to life. I am so grateful to be a part of this swap program involving 14 people and blessing 7 patients with new organs and brighter futures."

"Soon my pain will disappear and my scars will fade away, but the love in my heart from this experience will forever remain."

Belmont Cameli's kidney donation ended up saving seven lives. Picture: @belmontcameli via Instagram

Off Campus fans have scrolled back through Belmont's Instagram and are now leaving sweet comments on the post.

Fans of the show and those who have just discovered Belmont as an actor are now praising the star for raising awareness and shining a spotlight on the importance and power of kidney donation.

"We are making the right people famous," one person wrote, before another added: "Just came across this post and wanted to say thank you for your noble act. You are a true inspiration!"

KING BEHAVIOUR!!!

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