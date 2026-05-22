Off Campus' Belmont Cameli once donated a kidney and saved seven lives
22 May 2026, 16:02
"Yesterday I was blessed with the opportunity and privilege to save a life."
Listen to this article
Off Campus' Belmont Cameli has shot to international fame overnight thanks to his role as Garrett Graham in the Prime Video series...but did you know know that he once donated a kidney?
Back in 2018, just before he turned 20, Belmont intended to donate his kidney to his childhood friend who was in need of a transplant but later found out that he wasn't a match. (Thankfully, his friend was able to find a successful donor elsewhere.)
Belmont was then inspired to join a paired kidney exchange program, where incompatible donor-recipient pairs are matched with others in similar situations. He ended up donating his kidney to a stranger and ultimately became part of a 14-person transplant chain that saved seven lives.
While the story isn't new, many Off Campus fans are now discovering Belmont's incredible gesture thanks to the interest around the show.
- Read more: Off Campus' Belmont Cameli explains how they filmed Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes
- Read more: Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news
In a post shared on his Instagram back in 2018, Belmont detailed the experience, writing: "Yesterday I was blessed with the opportunity and privilege to save a life."
"The fact of the matter is that most of us have two good kidneys, but thousands of people struggle to live day to day with only one failing kidney. Every day, 20 people die waiting for a kidney transplant. It takes patients an average of 3.5 years on the waitlist before receiving a transplant, and that is only IF they are so fortunate."
"Thankfully, after 6 years of strenuous waiting and anticipation, Brendan has been gifted the organ he has so long awaited, and my new friend Clotilde will finally have a healthy kidney and a fresh new start to life. I am so grateful to be a part of this swap program involving 14 people and blessing 7 patients with new organs and brighter futures."
"Soon my pain will disappear and my scars will fade away, but the love in my heart from this experience will forever remain."
Off Campus fans have scrolled back through Belmont's Instagram and are now leaving sweet comments on the post.
Fans of the show and those who have just discovered Belmont as an actor are now praising the star for raising awareness and shining a spotlight on the importance and power of kidney donation.
"We are making the right people famous," one person wrote, before another added: "Just came across this post and wanted to say thank you for your noble act. You are a true inspiration!"
KING BEHAVIOUR!!!
Read more about Off Campus here:
- Off Campus' Belmont Cameli explains how they filmed Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes
- Off Campus creator explains why Hannah and Garrett's breakup is different to the book
- Will Off Campus season 2 focus on Allie and Dean? Here's what the cast have said
- How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Hannah and Garrett
- Off Campus creator defends casting Ella Bright as Hannah following age criticism
WATCH: Conan Gray Rates His Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Spills All
Conan Gray Rates His Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Spills All | My Life In 20 Questions