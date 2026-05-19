Off Campus' Belmont Cameli explain how they filmed Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes

19 May 2026, 17:31

Off Campus' Belmont Cameli explain how they filmed Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes
Off Campus' Belmont Cameli explain how they filmed Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Belmont Cameli says the Off Campus scenes with Ella Bright were "tricky" and "complicated" to film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Off Campus star Belmont Cameli has opened up about filming Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes alongside Ella Bright.

As soon as Prime Video announced that they were adapting Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books into a show, fans were intrigued to see how they would bring the novels' more explicit moments to life. The young adult franchise is known for it's very steamy scenes and the series goes to great lengths to bring those fan favourite moments to life.

In particular, fans are losing it over how spicy Garrett and Hannah's scene in episode 4 'The Breakup' is. So how did Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright film those scenes? Belmont has revealed that they were "tricky" to film.

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

At the end of episode 3, Hannah asks Garrett to have sex with her and the credits roll. She then explains in episode 4 that she was raped at high school and hasn't been able to orgasm since. She initially wants to have sex with Garrett so that she knows she can orgasm when she has sex with Justin.

Garrett then agrees to have sex with her and, later in the episode, they try but she has flashbacks to being assaulted. As a result, Garrett says that they should stop. After talking things through though, the couple then strip naked and masturbate looking at each other until they both orgasm.

Talking with Elite Daily, Belmont explained: "It’s really tricky to get right. It’s carefully choreographed; you’ve got to hit these camera angles. If you can make sex look good on tv, congratulations. It’s so complicated."

Belmont then made clear that they had an intimacy coordinator on set at all times: "We had a really great team on set, an intimacy coordinator making us feel safe to play out those narratives in the context of sex."

He added: "The conversations we had around sex for this show were very narrative-driven and emotionally based. So those are the things we were really concerned about.”

Off-Campus stars Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright
Off-Campus stars Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright. Picture: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Prime Video

In a separate interview with Variety, Ella praised Belmont for making her feel comfortable. She said: "I had never done anything intimate on screen before, so obviously there were nerves...but it couldn’t have been a more comfortable set. Belmont is the greatest."

Ella ended by saying: "There is truly nothing inherently sexy about filming a sex scene — it is all angles and craft. We were laughing between takes. After every one of those scenes wrapped, we just went and got donuts from craft services."

Read more Off Campus news here:

WATCH: Conan Gray Spills All In ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Conan Gray Rates His Iconic Red Carpet Looks And Spills All | My Life In 20 Questions

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Will Off Campus season 2 focus on Allie and Dean? Here's what the cast have said

Will Off Campus season 2 focus on Allie and Dean? Here's what the cast have said

How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Ella and Garrett in the final novel

How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Hannah and Garrett

Who plays Hannah in Off Campus? Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, dating history and more

Off Campus actress Ella Bright's age, height, past roles, where she's from and more

Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news

Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, who he's dating and more

Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more

Marred at First Sight UK's Brad breaks silence with new Instagram post

MAFS UK's Brad breaks silence after ex Shona's allegations against him

Off Campus actor Stephen Kalyn's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more

Off Campus actor Stephen Kalyn's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more

Off Campus main cast member exits the show ahead of season 2

Off Campus main cast member exits the show ahead of season 2

Channel 4 have responded to MAFS UK stars' harrowing welfare complaints

Channel 4 respond after MAFS UK's Shona & more share harrowing welfare complaints

MAFS Shona has been called brave and strong for speaking her truth about MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Matt Pilmoor pays heartfelt tribute to girlfriend Shona after 'brave' interview

Trending TV Shows

See more Trending TV Shows

Love Island

Married At First Sight

Heated Rivalry

Bridgerton

Stranger Things

The Kardashians

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Ed Sheeran

Lewis Capaldi

Sabrina Carpenter

Justin Bieber

Billie Eilish

Tate McRae

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits