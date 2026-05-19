Off Campus' Belmont Cameli explain how they filmed Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes

Off Campus' Belmont Cameli explain how they filmed Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes. Picture: Prime

By Sam Prance

Belmont Cameli says the Off Campus scenes with Ella Bright were "tricky" and "complicated" to film.

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Off Campus star Belmont Cameli has opened up about filming Garrett and Hannah's sex scenes alongside Ella Bright.

As soon as Prime Video announced that they were adapting Elle Kennedy's Off Campus books into a show, fans were intrigued to see how they would bring the novels' more explicit moments to life. The young adult franchise is known for it's very steamy scenes and the series goes to great lengths to bring those fan favourite moments to life.

In particular, fans are losing it over how spicy Garrett and Hannah's scene in episode 4 'The Breakup' is. So how did Belmont Cameli and Ella Bright film those scenes? Belmont has revealed that they were "tricky" to film.

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At the end of episode 3, Hannah asks Garrett to have sex with her and the credits roll. She then explains in episode 4 that she was raped at high school and hasn't been able to orgasm since. She initially wants to have sex with Garrett so that she knows she can orgasm when she has sex with Justin.

Garrett then agrees to have sex with her and, later in the episode, they try but she has flashbacks to being assaulted. As a result, Garrett says that they should stop. After talking things through though, the couple then strip naked and masturbate looking at each other until they both orgasm.

Talking with Elite Daily, Belmont explained: "It’s really tricky to get right. It’s carefully choreographed; you’ve got to hit these camera angles. If you can make sex look good on tv, congratulations. It’s so complicated."

Belmont then made clear that they had an intimacy coordinator on set at all times: "We had a really great team on set, an intimacy coordinator making us feel safe to play out those narratives in the context of sex."

He added: "The conversations we had around sex for this show were very narrative-driven and emotionally based. So those are the things we were really concerned about.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Ella praised Belmont for making her feel comfortable. She said: "I had never done anything intimate on screen before, so obviously there were nerves...but it couldn’t have been a more comfortable set. Belmont is the greatest."

Ella ended by saying: "There is truly nothing inherently sexy about filming a sex scene — it is all angles and craft. We were laughing between takes. After every one of those scenes wrapped, we just went and got donuts from craft services."

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