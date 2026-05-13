Who plays Garrett in Off Campus? Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more

13 May 2026, 11:15 | Updated: 13 May 2026, 17:27

Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, who he's dating and more
Off Campus actor Belmont Cameli's age, height, past roles, who he's dating and more. Picture: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images, Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Here's everything you need to know about Belmont Cameli including where he's from and who he's dating.

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Obsessed with Off Campus and want to know more about Garrett Graham actor Belmont Cameli? We're here to help.

As soon as Prime Video announced that they would be adapting Elle Kennedy's Off Campus book series into a show, fans have been desperate to see how it compares to the novels. Off Campus follows aspiring composer Hannah and star college hockey player Garrett as they start a fake romance in a bid to catch the attention of Hannah's crush.

In Off Campus, Garrett Graham is played by rising star Belmont Cameli and viewers can't get enough of him. Scroll down to find out Belmont's age, height, past roles, where he's from, who his girlfriend is and so much more.

Watch the Off Campus season 1 trailer

How old is Belmont Cameli?

Belmont Cameli was born on February 28th 1998 which makes him 28 years old and a Pisces in terms of his star sign. As for Belmont's Off Campus character, Garrett Graham is around 20 years old at the beginning of Elle Kennedy's first Off Campus book The Deal. This makes Belmont around eight years older than Garrett.

How tall is Belmont Cameli?

According to Harper's Bazaar Malaysia, Belmont Cameli is 6 feet 1 inch tall. This makes Belmont's height 1.85m on the metric system. In comparison, Belmont's Off Campus co-star Ella Bright is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

How old is Belmont Cameli?
How old is Belmont Cameli? Picture: Getty

Where is Belmont Cameli from?

Belmont Cameli is American. He was born in Naperville, Illinois and was a business major at Illinois University before dropping out after one year to pursue modelling and acting.

What movies and TV shows has Belmont Cameli been in?

This isn't Belmont Cameli's first time acting on screen. The star got his first role as an extra in Empire in 2018. Since then, he's played Jamie Spano in the Saved By the Bell reboot and Mason in Based on a True Story in 2023. As for films, Belmont played Eli in the Netflix rom-com Along for the Ride and Abe in the horror film Until Dawn.

Who is Belmont Cameli dating? Who is Raina Morris?

Belmont Cameli is yet to discuss his dating life in public but he has been linked to TV writer Raina Morris for around two years. The pair regularly pop up on each other's Instagram pages and Belmont often leaves cute (and spicy) comments under Raina's posts.

Raina has written for hit series like Schmigadoon!, Neon and Emily in Paris.

Is Belmont Cameli on Instagram?

Yes! You can follow Belmont Cameli via @belmontcameli on Instagram to see all his latest posts about his work and glimpses into his personal life. His bio reads "Poet. Vigilante. Meatball Connoisseur."

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