What happens to Beau in Off Campus? His dramatic book storyline explained

20 May 2026, 17:34 | Updated: 20 May 2026, 17:48

What happens to Beau in Off Campus? His dramatic book storyline explained
What happens to Beau in Off Campus? His dramatic book storyline explained. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Beau Maxwell is Dean's best friend in the Off Campus books and the Khobe Clarke character has one of the most shocking storylines in the series.

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If you've seen viral TikToks about Beau's storyline in Off Campus, we're here to fill you in what really happens to him.

Off Campus season 1 may be all about Hannah (Ella Bright) and Garrett (Belmont Cameli) but the magic of the series comes down to the entire ensemble cast. Not only does each book focus on a different couple but season 1 already gives fans a glimpse into Allie and Dean's relationship and their personal lives outside of Hannah and Garrett.

One fan fave character who appears in Allie and Dean's scenes is Dean's bestie Beau Maxwell and he has a major storyline that impacts the rest of the characters. With that in mind, here's what happens to Beau in the books.

WARNING: OFF CAMPUS BOOK SPOILERS BELOW

Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2

How does Beau die in Off Campus?

Beau is a college quarterback and history major at Briar U. He's also best friends with Dean and close to Garrett, John Logan and John Tucker. Beau acts as a bridge between the hockey and football teams and appears briefly in the first two Off Campus books (The Deal, The Mistake). He then takes on a much bigger role in The Score.

The Score focuses on Allie and Dean's relationship. As a result, we get a much closer look at both of their friendships. During the book, Beau visits his grandmother in Wisconsin but gets involved in tragic a car accident on the way back.

Beau's dad is driving when a deer crosses the road. He swerves to avoid the deer but the car skids on black ice and goes straight into a tree. Beau's dad survives but Beau's neck snaps on impact and he dies there and then.

A huge part of Allie and Dean's story then revolves around mourning Beau and, in the final book, they have a child who they name after him.

How does Beau die in Off Campus?
How does Beau die in Off Campus? Picture: Prime

Will Beau die in Off Campus season 2?

Given that Beau's death plays such a pivotal role in the books, we imagine that he will also die in the show. That being said, it's currently unclear when he will die. As it stands, he's been briefly introduced as Dean's best friend and the younger brother of Joanna Maxwell.

If Off Campus season 2 does focus on Allie and Dean's relationship, it seems likely that the Khobe Clarke character will die in the coming season. However, they could be delaying his death for future seasons.

Bookmark this page and we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Off Campus news here:

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