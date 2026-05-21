Off Campus' Antonio Cipriano explains why major Logan scene is different to the book

Off Campus' Antonio Cipriano explains why major Logan scene is different to the book. Picture: Getty, Prime

By Sam Prance

Logan's storyline in Off Campus season 1 has been drastically changed from the book.

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Logan, aka John Logan, plays a key role in Off Campus season 1 but many of his scenes don't take place in the books.

If you've read Elle Kennedy's original Off Campus books, you will already know that the hit Prime series takes multiple liberties with the source material. From the reason behind Hannah and Garrett breaking up to Allie and Dean's love triangle with Hunter Davenport, there are multiple major storylines in the tv show that stray from the novels.

Perhaps most notably, there are some huge differences between Logan's plot in the show and the books. Now, actor Antonio Cipriano has opened up about the changes and why that infamous Hannah kiss scene was switched up.

Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2

In the Off Campus book, Logan is a great friend to Garrett but there isn't any relationship tension between the pair. In fact, Logan doesn't harbour any romantic feelings for Hannah in the books so that doesn't cause any issues between him and Garrett. On top of that, Logan's sister Jules was invented specifically for the show.

One fan fave scene in the book involves Hannah kissing Dean to make Garrett blush. However, the show swaps Dean for Logan in that scene. As a result, Hannah kisses Logan not knowing that Logan has a crush on her and the kiss makes Logan fall even harder for her.

Discussing the original scene with CINEMABLEND, Antonio Cipriano said: "Obviously I loved the scene in the book. I was like, "Oh that's genius! That's hilarious."

He then added: "But I think it is a brilliant move to have her fake kiss Logan and for that to be like "Oh sh--. I'm in. I felt sparks. It's just the fuel."

Antonio's costar Stephen Kalyn (Dean) then added: "It really raises the stakes a lot more for your character too."

Does Hannah kiss Logan in the Off Campus books? Picture: Prime

Separately, Off Campus creator Louisa Levy told Variety: "Changing it to Logan, it allowed us to play on his crush and support his story in a way that kiss doesn’t necessarily support Dean’s story this season. We launched Logan’s feelings in the pilot and this let us deepen that slow burn."

Louisa added: "It just made more narrative sense for where each character is going."

What do you think? Do you like that Logan has feelings for Hannah in the show?

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