Off Campus' Antonio Cipriano explains why major Logan scene is different to the book
21 May 2026, 12:23
Logan's storyline in Off Campus season 1 has been drastically changed from the book.
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Logan, aka John Logan, plays a key role in Off Campus season 1 but many of his scenes don't take place in the books.
If you've read Elle Kennedy's original Off Campus books, you will already know that the hit Prime series takes multiple liberties with the source material. From the reason behind Hannah and Garrett breaking up to Allie and Dean's love triangle with Hunter Davenport, there are multiple major storylines in the tv show that stray from the novels.
Perhaps most notably, there are some huge differences between Logan's plot in the show and the books. Now, actor Antonio Cipriano has opened up about the changes and why that infamous Hannah kiss scene was switched up.
- Read more: Off Campus creator explains why Hannah and Garrett's breakup is different to the book
- Read more: What happens to Beau in Off Campus? His dramatic book storyline explained
Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2
In the Off Campus book, Logan is a great friend to Garrett but there isn't any relationship tension between the pair. In fact, Logan doesn't harbour any romantic feelings for Hannah in the books so that doesn't cause any issues between him and Garrett. On top of that, Logan's sister Jules was invented specifically for the show.
One fan fave scene in the book involves Hannah kissing Dean to make Garrett blush. However, the show swaps Dean for Logan in that scene. As a result, Hannah kisses Logan not knowing that Logan has a crush on her and the kiss makes Logan fall even harder for her.
Discussing the original scene with CINEMABLEND, Antonio Cipriano said: "Obviously I loved the scene in the book. I was like, "Oh that's genius! That's hilarious."
He then added: "But I think it is a brilliant move to have her fake kiss Logan and for that to be like "Oh sh--. I'm in. I felt sparks. It's just the fuel."
Antonio's costar Stephen Kalyn (Dean) then added: "It really raises the stakes a lot more for your character too."
Separately, Off Campus creator Louisa Levy told Variety: "Changing it to Logan, it allowed us to play on his crush and support his story in a way that kiss doesn’t necessarily support Dean’s story this season. We launched Logan’s feelings in the pilot and this let us deepen that slow burn."
Louisa added: "It just made more narrative sense for where each character is going."
What do you think? Do you like that Logan has feelings for Hannah in the show?
Read more Off Campus news here:
- Will Off Campus season 2 focus on Allie and Dean? Here's what the cast have said
- Off Campus actor Stephen Kalyn's age, height, past roles, girlfriend and more
- How do the Off Campus books end? Here's what happens to Hannah and Garrett
- Off Campus season 2 release date, cast, book plot, trailers and news
- Off Campus main cast member exits the show ahead of season 2