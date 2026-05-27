Off Campus actor Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend shuts down viewers body-shaming him

27 May 2026, 13:21

Off Campus actor Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend shuts down viewers body-shaming him
Off Campus actor Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend shuts down viewers body-shaming him. Picture: Theo Wargo/Getty Images, Prime Video
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Justine Verheul has hit back at claims that Antonio Cipriano is the wrong body-type to play Logan.

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Off Campus actor Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend Justine Verheul has clapped back at rude comments about his weight.

If you've watched Off Campus, you will know that it's impossible to imagine anyone other than Antonio Cipriano in the role of John Logan. The beloved football player is Garrett Graham's best friend and hockey teammate. Not only that but the second Off Campus book revolves around Logan's dramatic romance with Briar U freshman Grace Ivers.

However, in spite of all the love for Antonio, he's still experienced some trolling online with people claiming that he's the wrong body type to play Logan. Now, Antonio's girlfriend Justine Verheul has entered the chat to defend him.

Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2

Who is Antonio Cipriano's girlfriend Justine Verheul?

Just like Antonio, Justine is a professional performer. She is a former ballet dancer who has worked in multiple theatre productions both on and off Broadway and she's been dating Antonio since 2023. Not only that but Antonio has even written original songs about Justine and the two stars regularly appear on each other's social media pages.

Since Off Campus came out, Justine has received extra attention on social media including fans sharing unwarranted opinions about Antonio in her comments.

In a now deleted comment under one of Justine's posts, an Off Campus viewer wrote: "I'm saying this with love but please tell Antonio to bulk up and eat everything he can before filming starts for season two. There's a viral tweet over his gaunt face and how much weight he's lost."

They added: "I fear he's going to have a lot of hate in season 2 if he doesn't gain weight. Logan is supposed to be BIG."

Justine Verheul responds to Antonio Cipriano comment
Justine Verheul responds to Antonio Cipriano comment. Picture: Instagram

Shutting down the comment, Justine responded: "maybe let's not comment on people's weight. all love though."

Later, Justine took to her Instagram stories to write: "taking a much needed social media break."

Leave Justine and Antonio alone!

Read more Off Campus news here:

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