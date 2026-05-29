What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary

Off Campus season 2 will revolve around Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) but what's their storyline?

29 May 2026, 12:24 | Updated: 29 May 2026, 12:28

What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary
What happens in Allie and Dean’s Off Campus book? The Score summary. Picture: Prime
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Off Campus season 2 will revolve around Allie (Mika Abdalla) and Dean (Stephen Kalyn) but what's their storyline?

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Want to know what happens in Allie and Dean's Off Campus book The Score? We're here to give you all of the details.

On May 28th, Off Campus confirmed that they are changing the order of the books with the Prime series. Each of the novels focuses on a different couple: The Deal is about Hannah and Garrett, The Mistake is about Logan and Grace, The Score is about Allie and Dean, The Goal is about Tucker and Sabrina and The Legacy is about all of them.

Instead of switching from Hannah and Garrett to Logan and Grace, Off Campus season 2 will skip to The Score and focus on Allie and Dean. If you can't wait until season 2 to find out their storyline, scroll down for a full summary.

Off Campus cast India Fowler as Grace in season 2

Off Campus season 1 actually already incorporates some of The Score storyline. After breaking up with her longterm boyfriend Sean, Allie Hayes realises she has a connection with ladies' man Dean DiLaurentis. They hook up and then try to be friends before they start hooking up regularly with each other in secret.

Off Campus season 1 has already veered from the source material though. In the series, Allie worries about jumping into another exclusive relationship and has sex with Hunter Davenport not knowing that Hunter is Dean's nemesis. However, Hunter and Dean are friends in the books and there's no love triangle.

Instead, their relationship deepens, the more time they spend hooking up with each other. The thing that proves a challenge for them is far sadder. Dean's best friend Beau dies in a car accident and Dean falls into a pit of grief.

Dean starts abusing substances and emotionally detaches from everyone. He misses the opening night of Allie's show and gets high on MDMA. Allie tells Dean she can't count on him and ends things with him.

Dean is then suspended from the Briar U hockey team for having drugs in his system.

Do Dean and Allie end up together in The Score?
Do Dean and Allie end up together in The Score? Picture: Prime

Do Dean and Allie end up together in The Score?

Dean then apologises to Allie and all the people he's hurt in his life. Allie accepts Dean's apology but says she needs some time alone to be independent and not in a relationship. However, as time passes, she realises she wants to be with Dean and they get back together.

The book ends with Dean getting a position to teach girls' hockey at a private school in New York. Meanwhile, Allie lands a role in an HBO series set in New York. The pair decide to move to New York together.

With the TV series already altering the book storyline with Hunter, it's currently unclear how much of Off Campus season 2 will stay true to The Score.

What do you think? Are you excited for Off Campus season 2?

Read more Off Campus news here:

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