Normal People's Paul Mescal Is Raffling Off Connell's Chain & You Could Win It

You can win Normal People Connell's iconic chain in a raffle. Picture: Normal People/ BBC

'Normal People' actor Paul Mescal is raffling off Connell's iconic chain and is raising thousands of pounds for a suicide and self-harm prevention charity and here's how you can be in with a chance of winning it.

Normal People actor Paul Mescal is raffling off his character, Connell's, iconic chain from the series as he helps to raise thousands of pounds for suicide prevention charity, Pieta.

Right now, we can't tell what we're more in love with- Paul's charitable streak or the fact we could actually get our hands on his necklace, and we have all the info so you can be in with a chance too!

Taking to Instagram to announce the overwhelming amount of money raised in the first 24 hours, Paul wrote: "Over 15k raised for @pieta.house overnight. I actually can't get over it. Thank you to everyone who has supported so far."

The adaptation of Sally Rooney's book arrived during lockdown to take over all our lives and it was Connell's accessory that made a seriously unexpected impression on people, as the money raised so far shows!

The raffle started on Monday, May 25th and runs until Monday June 8th and you can find out everything you need to enter the raffle on the charity's page.

Most recently, Paul was papped going for a jog in London over the sunny weekend- and yes, we're pleased to announce he was wearing the chain, so it may be just slightly sweaty when the lucky winner receives it.

In other good news, the actor has also been talking about how he's excited to date again, so, like, everyone form any orderly queue?!

Pieta is an Irish nonprofit organisation helping to prevent suicide and self-harm with centres across Ireland- they have a 24/7 Freephone helpline at 1800 247 247 or Text HELP to 51444.

If you are in the UK and feel affected by the issues mentioned, call Samaritans for free 24/7 on 116 123.

