Meet the cast of 'Nobody's Fool' - Every contestant's secret, age, job, & where they're from revealed

23 May 2026, 21:00

Who are the cast of ITV's 'Nobody's Fool'?
Who are the cast of ITV's 'Nobody's Fool'? Picture: ITV

By Abbie Reynolds

Every 'Nobody's Fool' contestant's name, job, age, where they're from and what secret they're hiding revealed!

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A brand-new reality TV gameshow just landed on our screens as ITV's new Nobody's Fool kicked off with a bang on Saturday night (May 23rd).

Hosted by iconic Rivals actors Danny Dyer and Emily Atack, Nobody's Fool sees ten strangers from across the UK brought together to live in unique 'Smart House' where they'll undergo a strategic reality quiz like no other.

Nobody's Fool is a game of complete deception, as the cast are all trying to convince each other that they're more intelligent than what they are. They'll do through daily challenges and quizzes which will help them build up the prize pot of money.

Across the series, the players must determine who is the weakest amongst them and eliminate them. Those who are left in the final will get the chance to win the money they've been cashing in along the way.

So, who are the contestants... and can you work out who's the smartest?

Danny Dyer, Emily Atack and the Nobody's Fool cast
Danny Dyer, Emily Atack and the Nobody's Fool cast. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's John?

Age: 73

Job: Old Etonian \ banker

From: London

Hailing from London, John believes that smartness is in the eye of the beholder - it’s a matter of personal opinion and he aims to be wholeheartedly himself, and hope people see him as 'Honest John'. He studied at Eton College, one of the (if not the) most esteemed schools in Britian.

Nobody's Fool's John's age, job and where he's from
Nobody's Fool's John's age, job and where he's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Melissa?

Age: 49

Job: ‘Oxbridge’ educated with a secret she’s keeping from her fellow contestants

From: Broadstairs

'Oxbridge' educated Melissa got all As in her A-levels and was in Mensa at age 12, with a score higher than Einstein. Melissa’s strategy for her game is to be funny, witty, charming and to keep some aspects of her life close to her chest... until the opportune moment.

Nobody's Fool's Melissa's age, job and where she's from
Nobody's Fool's Melissa's age, job and where she's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Omar?

Age: 31

Job: Entrepreneur

From: Benfleet

31-year-old Omar likens himself to Jordan Belfort and Mark Zuckerberg - but says he’s got the people skills of Oprah Winfrey. His strategy is simple: read the room, figure out who’s trustworthy, and play to people’s strengths and weaknesses.

Nobody's Fool's Omar's age, job and where he's from
Nobody's Fool's Omar's age, job and where he's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Billy?

Age: 55

Job: Clairvoyant

From: Harrogate

Billy has entered the game with a cover, initially presenting himself as a 'kooky tarot reader'. Billy plans on holding back his legal and biochemistry background so his competition finds out there is 'more to this guy'. He wants to be underestimated.

Nobody's Fool's Billy's age, job and where he's from
Nobody's Fool's Billy's age, job and where he's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Ella?

Age: 21

Job: Waitress with qualifications in musical theatre

From: Leeds

Ella is hoping to use her acting skills to her advantage while playing the game - she can even cry on demand. She says she's a good judge of character and aims to seek out the strong game players, form an alliance with them and use it to her advantage.

She knows that general knowledge is not her super strength but says talking her way out of anything is.

Nobody's Fool's Ella's age, job and where she's from
Nobody's Fool's Ella's age, job and where she's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Harry?

Age: 33

Job: Consumer journalist

From: Carmarthenshire

'Oxbridge' educated journalist Harry intends on playing his game with 'radical honesty', believing that he can leverage his straight-as-an-arrow approach to win people over. He plans to utilise his impressive educational background, at Oxford, to add credibility to his intelligence.

Nobody's Fool's Harry's age, job and where he's from
Nobody's Fool's Harry's age, job and where he's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Kamaal?

Age: 35

Job: Financial Analyst with a chemical engineering degree

From: London

Kamaal says people usually underestimate his intelligence because of his looks and are surprised when he tells them about his job and degree. He plans to win people over in the initial group challenge by being vocal, as he believes first impressions tend to stick.

He plans to blend his 'street smarts' with his intelligence. And similar to other players, he’ll reveal more when he thinks the time is right.

Nobody's Fool's Kamaal's age, job and where he's from
Nobody's Fool's Kamaal's age, job and where he's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Sonja?

Age: 32

Job: Legal Project Manager

From: Ipswich

Sonja learnt she was ‘fearless’ when she moved to the UK from Macedonia. She says she plans to "read the room" and adjust her approach as needed. The project manager believes her intelligence, linguistic skills, and uncomplicated approach will take her to victory.

Nobody's Fool's Sonja's age, job and where she's from
Nobody's Fool's Sonja's age, job and where she's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Parissa?

Age: 32

Job: Make-up influencer with Masters in Psychology and works in Human Resources

From: Crawley

Parrisa hopes to be a 'dark horse' and exploit her psychology skills to assess behaviours, spot those who are faking it and gain an advantage. While others see the surface, Parissa believes she can see the real workings underneath and plans to call out liars. Plus, she is not afraid to step up.

Nobody's Fool's Parissa's age, job and where she's from
Nobody's Fool's Parissa's age, job and where she's from. Picture: ITV

Who is Nobody's Fool's Jackie?

Age: 68

Job: Retired HR Manager

From: Morecambe

Jackie is a proud, card carrying member of the 'School of Hard Knocks' and the 'University of Life'. She's a great quizzer and is hoping to subvert the competition’s initial first impressions of her. The retired HR manager is looking forward to weighing people up and thinks that she has a good ability to mix well and use humour to win over the rest of the group.

Nobody's Fool's Jackie's age, job and where she's from
Nobody's Fool's Jackie's age, job and where she's from. Picture: ITV

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