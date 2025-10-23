Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Will there be a Nobody Wants This season 3? Here's what the cast have said about the future of the Netflix show.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nobody Wants This season 2 is officially here and viewers are already desperate to know if season 3 is in the works.

Nobody Wants This season 2 picks up right where season 1 leaves off. After Noah (Adam Brody) decides to stay in a relationship with Joanne (Kristen Bell), the couple have to navigate whether or not they can make things worth in spite of their religious differences. Will Joanne convert to Judaism? Will Noah give up his position as a Rabbi?

Nobody Wants This season 2 ends on QUITE the cliffhanger but what's next? Here's every single thing Netflix have revealed about Nobody Wants This season 3 including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news.

Read more: Adam Brody in Nobody Wants This is making viewers go feral with thirst

Watch the announcement for Nobody Wants This season 2

Have Netflix renewed Nobody Wants This for season 3?

At this moment in time, Netflix have not revealed if Nobody Want This season 3 is happening. However, Kristen Bell has given fans a promising update. Kristen told Parade: "The writer’s room is working right now. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade. They decide what shows are gonna be shot."

Kristen ended by saying: "But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know." In other words, as long as the views for Nobody Wants This season 2 are high, it seems likely that Nobody Want This season 3 will be made.

When does Nobody Wants This season 3 come out?

If Nobody Wants This season 3 is given the green light, we imagine that Netflix will aim to follow a similar production and release schedule to seasons 1 and 2. Nobody Wants This season 2 came out exactly 13 months after season 1. With this in mind, it's possible that season 3 will come out as soon as November 2026.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know if and when production starts on Nobody Wants This season 3.

Will there be a Nobody Wants This season 3? Picture: Netflix

Who will be in the Nobody Wants This season 3 cast?

Just like season 2, we imagine that most of the Nobody Wants This cast will be back for more romance in season 3.

Kristen Bell - Joanne

Adam Brody - Noah

Justine Lupe - Morgan

Timothy Simons - Sasha

Jackie Thon - Esther

Stephanie Farracy - Lynn

Michael Hitchcock - Henry

Tovah Feldshuh - Bina

Paul Ben-Victor - Ilan

Based on how season 2 ends, it's unclear if Arian Moayed will be back as Dr. Andy and Emily Arlook will be back as Rebecca. It's also possible that some new characters will be added into the mix.

What will happen in Nobody Wants This season 3?

In the Nobody Wants This season 2 finale, Noah breaks up with Joanne but then realises that he can't live without her. Joanne also realises that she's become so engrained in Jewish culture that she wants to convert to Judaism of her own accord. Nobody Wants This season 3 will likely focus on Joanne's conversion.

Discussing what's next, Kristen told USA TODAY: "Personally, I see a lot of comedy coming out of Joanne attempting to study to take the Jewish SATs for conversion. I'd love to have Joanne have to memorize some facts and crack open some books. I think that would be comedically entertaining for me to play at least."

Meanwhile, Adam added: "There's so many relatable things and benchmarks that go into building a life together that they've yet to really embark on that we could and hopefully will get to. There's marriage, if they should want that. There's children, if they should want that..."

Who will be in the Nobody Wants This season 3 cast? Picture: Netflix

Is there a Nobody Wants This season 3 trailer?

Netflix are yet to release any Nobody Wants This season 3 trailers. We'll update you if and when they do.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

YUNGBLUD On Meeting Harry Styles And His Joker Dream Role | ‘My Life In 20 Questions’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.