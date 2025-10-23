Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, news about the Netflix show
Nobody Wants This season 3: Release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers, news about the Netflix show. Picture: Netflix
Will there be a Nobody Wants This season 3? Here's what the cast have said about the future of the Netflix show.

Nobody Wants This season 2 is officially here and viewers are already desperate to know if season 3 is in the works.

Nobody Wants This season 2 picks up right where season 1 leaves off. After Noah (Adam Brody) decides to stay in a relationship with Joanne (Kristen Bell), the couple have to navigate whether or not they can make things worth in spite of their religious differences. Will Joanne convert to Judaism? Will Noah give up his position as a Rabbi?

Nobody Wants This season 2 ends on QUITE the cliffhanger but what's next? Here's every single thing Netflix have revealed about Nobody Wants This season 3 including the release date, cast, plot spoilers, trailers and news.

Watch the announcement for Nobody Wants This season 2

Have Netflix renewed Nobody Wants This for season 3?

At this moment in time, Netflix have not revealed if Nobody Want This season 3 is happening. However, Kristen Bell has given fans a promising update. Kristen told Parade: "The writer’s room is working right now. You never know if you’re gonna be able to shoot because that’s way above our pay grade. They decide what shows are gonna be shot."

Kristen ended by saying: "But the writer’s room is writing it right now. That we know." In other words, as long as the views for Nobody Wants This season 2 are high, it seems likely that Nobody Want This season 3 will be made.

When does Nobody Wants This season 3 come out?

If Nobody Wants This season 3 is given the green light, we imagine that Netflix will aim to follow a similar production and release schedule to seasons 1 and 2. Nobody Wants This season 2 came out exactly 13 months after season 1. With this in mind, it's possible that season 3 will come out as soon as November 2026.

Will there be a Nobody Wants This season 3?
Who will be in the Nobody Wants This season 3 cast?

Just like season 2, we imagine that most of the Nobody Wants This cast will be back for more romance in season 3.

  • Kristen Bell - Joanne
  • Adam Brody - Noah
  • Justine Lupe - Morgan
  • Timothy Simons - Sasha
  • Jackie Thon - Esther
  • Stephanie Farracy - Lynn
  • Michael Hitchcock - Henry
  • Tovah Feldshuh - Bina
  • Paul Ben-Victor - Ilan

Based on how season 2 ends, it's unclear if Arian Moayed will be back as Dr. Andy and Emily Arlook will be back as Rebecca. It's also possible that some new characters will be added into the mix.

What will happen in Nobody Wants This season 3?

In the Nobody Wants This season 2 finale, Noah breaks up with Joanne but then realises that he can't live without her. Joanne also realises that she's become so engrained in Jewish culture that she wants to convert to Judaism of her own accord. Nobody Wants This season 3 will likely focus on Joanne's conversion.

Discussing what's next, Kristen told USA TODAY: "Personally, I see a lot of comedy coming out of Joanne attempting to study to take the Jewish SATs for conversion. I'd love to have Joanne have to memorize some facts and crack open some books. I think that would be comedically entertaining for me to play at least."

Meanwhile, Adam added: "There's so many relatable things and benchmarks that go into building a life together that they've yet to really embark on that we could and hopefully will get to. There's marriage, if they should want that. There's children, if they should want that..."

Is there a Nobody Wants This season 3 trailer?

Netflix are yet to release any Nobody Wants This season 3 trailers. We'll update you if and when they do.

