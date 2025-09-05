How old is Nikki Rodriguez? My Life with the Walter Boys star's age and what she's said

How old is Nikki Rodriguez? My Life with the Walter Boys star's age and what she's said. Picture: Cindy Ord/Getty Images, Netflix

By Sam Prance

How old is Jackie from My Life with the Walter Boys? The confusion surrounding Nikki Rodriguez's real age explained.

If you've been anywhere near TikTok lately, you've probably seen videos about Nikki Rodriguez's age. How old is the My Life with the Walter Boys star though and does it even matter?

Ever since My Life with the Walter Boys debuted on Netflix in 2023, fans have been obsessed with Nikki Rodriguez's portrayal of ambitious teenager Jackie Howard. The show follows Jackie after she moves to Colorado in the wake of the sudden death of her parents and becomes embroiled in a love triangle with brothers Alex and Cole Walter.

Since My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 came out, videos claiming that Nikki is older than she says she is have gone viral online and now tabloids have reported that Nikki's age is different to what's been reported online.

What is the truth though? Here's what Nikki Rodriguez has said about her age.

How old is Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys?

In My Life with the Walter Boys season 1, Jackie Howard is 15 years old. As for season 2, Jackie is just one year older making her 16 in the show.

As for Jackie's love interests, Alex is 16 in season 1 and 17 in season 2. This is why Alex shares some classes with Jackie.

Meanwhile, Cole is 17 in season 1 and 18 years old in season 2.

How old is Nikki Rodriguez?

Ahead of the release of My Life with the Walter Boys season 2, several news outlets listed Nikki Rodriguez's birthday as December 17th 2002. This would make Nikki 22 years old.

However, videos have recently gone viral claiming that Nikki actually graduated high school in 2010. If so, Nikki would be in her 30s instead of her 20s.

According to tabloids, there are reportedly public records stating that Nikki was born in July 1992. If true, this would make Nikki 33 years old in real life and reports stating that Nikki is 22 would be false.

As for Nikki, she's never actually discussed her age publicly. In a 2023 profile titled "Meet Nikki Rodriguez, Netflix's Next Big YA Star", Vanity Fair wrote: "The petite 20-something performer (she's loath to reveal her exact age) is an only child."

They state that Nikki was born in Minnesota and moved to LA when she was 15.

It's unclear where the reports that Nikki is 22 came from but she's never disclosed her age.

How old is Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys? Picture: Netflix

If Nikki is 33 years old, she's far from the first actress in her 30s to play a teenager. It's actually rare for teen actors to play teenagers on screen. For example, Ashby Gentry, who plays Alex Walter, is 26 in real life and Noah LaLonde, who plays Cole Walter, is 27 in real life.

Before My Life with the Walter Boys, Nikki was most famous for playing Vero in On My Block season 4 in 2021.

Now, if people are done being weird about Nikki's age, could we please discuss THAT cliffhanger?!!

