Nicholas Hoult addresses "weird" experience filming Skins sex scenes at age 17

Nicholas Hoult addresses "weird" experience filming Skins sex scenes at age 17. Picture: Neil Mockford/Filmmagic, E4

By Sam Prance

Nicholas Hoult also said he wished he had an intimacy coordinator when he was on Skins.

Nicholas Hoult has opened up about his personal experience filming sex scenes in Skins when he was just a teenager.

As soon as Skins debuted in 2007, it made a name for itself as one of the most explicit teen dramas in TV history. The show sought to explore the lives of British adolescents in a real, raw and unvarnished way. Over the course of seven seasons, Skins explored serious topics including mental illness, eating disorders, teen sex and so much more.

Now, Nicholas Hoult, who played Tony Stonem, has revealed that he wishes they had intimacy coordinators on set.

How old was Nicholas Hoult in Skins?

Talking to GQ about his experience filming sex scenes when he was just 17 years old, Nicholas said: “Back then you’re a kid doing a job, and I’d done it for a long time at that point, but it’s also a weird position to be put in."

While Nicholas said he didn't have "bad experiences or anything", he said that sex scenes were never something he actively enjoyed. Nicholas said: "It comes much more from, ‘Just get this done as quickly as possible so I can be comfortable again and carry on with the part of acting I like.’ A lot of acting is pretty terrifying.”

In a separate interview with The Metro, Nicholas revealed that he would have loved to have an intimacy coordinator when he had to film those scenes. He said: "I’ve been working with intimacy coordinators now for the past two or three productions I’ve been on and it’s a brilliant addition to the crew.“

Nicholas ended by saying: "It’s someone who can really help the storytelling through those intimate scenes and be attentive to it. So it’s been a big aid."

April Pearson and Nicholas Hoult in Skins. Picture: E4

Nicholas isn't the only star to criticise Skins' sex scenes. Jack O'Connell, who played Cook in the show, has said that they felt "compromising" and Michelle actress April Pearson said she felt "uncomfortable" in her character's nude scenes.

