Nicholas Hoult addresses "weird" experience filming Skins sex scenes at age 17

9 July 2025, 17:50 | Updated: 9 July 2025, 18:04

Nicholas Hoult addresses "weird" experience filming Skins sex scenes at age 17
Nicholas Hoult addresses "weird" experience filming Skins sex scenes at age 17. Picture: Neil Mockford/Filmmagic, E4
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Nicholas Hoult also said he wished he had an intimacy coordinator when he was on Skins.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nicholas Hoult has opened up about his personal experience filming sex scenes in Skins when he was just a teenager.

As soon as Skins debuted in 2007, it made a name for itself as one of the most explicit teen dramas in TV history. The show sought to explore the lives of British adolescents in a real, raw and unvarnished way. Over the course of seven seasons, Skins explored serious topics including mental illness, eating disorders, teen sex and so much more.

Now, Nicholas Hoult, who played Tony Stonem, has revealed that he wishes they had intimacy coordinators on set.

How old was Nicholas Hoult in Skins?

Skins actress April Pearson announces she's expecting a baby boy

Talking to GQ about his experience filming sex scenes when he was just 17 years old, Nicholas said: “Back then you’re a kid doing a job, and I’d done it for a long time at that point, but it’s also a weird position to be put in."

“Back then you’re a kid doing a job, and I’d done it for a long time at that point, but it’s also a weird position to be put in,” he says. “Not that they were bad experiences or anything...

While Nicholas said he didn't have "bad experiences or anything", he said that sex scenes were never something he actively enjoyed. Nicholas said: "It comes much more from, ‘Just get this done as quickly as possible so I can be comfortable again and carry on with the part of acting I like.’ A lot of acting is pretty terrifying.”

In a separate interview with The Metro, Nicholas revealed that he would have loved to have an intimacy coordinator when he had to film those scenes. He said: "I’ve been working with intimacy coordinators now for the past two or three productions I’ve been on and it’s a brilliant addition to the crew.“

Nicholas ended by saying: "It’s someone who can really help the storytelling through those intimate scenes and be attentive to it. So it’s been a big aid."

April Pearson and Nicholas Hoult in Skins
April Pearson and Nicholas Hoult in Skins. Picture: E4

Nicholas isn't the only star to criticise Skins' sex scenes. Jack O'Connell, who played Cook in the show, has said that they felt "compromising" and Michelle actress April Pearson said she felt "uncomfortable" in her character's nude scenes.

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: JoJo Siwa paints a self-portrait while answering questions about her career

JoJo Siwa Paints A Portrait And Answers Questions About Chris Hughes & Her Career | Portrait Mode

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

The Buccaneers cast spill all in the Tower of Truth

The Buccaneers cast spill their secrets in 'The Tower of Truth'

Love Island's Lucy Quinn poses in promo shot and picture at her 21st birthday party

Who is Love Island's Lucy Quinn? Her age, job and famous uncle revealed

Love Island

Love Island Andrada has entered as a Casa Amor girl.

Who is Love Island's Andrada Pop? Her age, job, name origin and more revealed

Love Island

Katie during a dinner party on MAFS Australia [left]. Katie after weight loss [right].

MAFS Australia's Katie shares "secret" to her weight loss after shock transformation

Who is Love Island bombshell Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Who is Love Island's Harrison Solomon? His age, job, where he's from and more

Love Island

Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos

Love Island Harrison's face filler journey revealed in before and after photos

Love Island

What is Harry from Love Island's football team?

Inside Love Island Harry Cooksley's football career and team

Love Island

Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending

Here's why Love Island USA's Amaya Papaya is trending

Love Island

How tall are the Love Island 2025 islanders?

Love Island 2025 heights: How tall are the islanders and who is the shortest?

Love Island

When does Love Island's Casa Amor end?

When does Love Island's Casa Amor 2025 finish?

Love Island

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Who is Billie Eilish dating in 2025? Her dating history explained from Jesse Rutherford to Nat Wolff
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight Australia

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

Vine: Six Seconds That Changed The World

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Workout Hits