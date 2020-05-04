The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, And What To Expect

Netflix’s the Politician will be back for season two – but does it have a release date and who is in the cast? Let's find out.

The Politician is returning to Netflix in the coming months for season two following the success of the first series starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Platt, and David Corenswet.

Ryan Murphy’s Netflix exclusive series aired in September 2019 and series two already has a release date in June 2020.

Netflix Hollywood Cast And Characters And Who Is Based On Real Life People

Actor Ben Platt revealed way back in November the cast had started filming the second series.

What do we know about season two of The Politician and when will it be released on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know...

The Politician season two release date

Ben Platt stars as Payton in The Politician and will return for series 2. Picture: Ben Platt/Twitter

Ben Platt confirmed The Politician will return to Netflix in June 2020. Picture: Ben Platt/Twitter

The Politician was renewed at the end of last year for a second series, with filming wrapping up before the coronavirus pandemic halted production on many other TV shows, but there isn’t yet an exact release date for series two.

However, series two is expected to drop in mid-June, as star of the show Ben Platt confirmed on Twitter.

The cast of The Politician season two

The main characters from The Politician are expected to appear in season two. Picture: Netflix

While it’s not yet confirmed which The Politician cast members will return for the second series, it’s been reported Gwyneth Paltrow won’t be involved in series two.

The rest of the original cast are thought to remain on the show.

Ben Platt, whose character Payton had dreams of becoming President of the United States, will definitely be returning as he confirmed they were filming in November.

Zoey Deutch will also likely be back as Infinity and Lucy Boynton, who played Astrid, is also expected to return.

There are also expected to be some new additions.

What will happen in season two of The Politician?

The Politician series one ended with Payton launching a political campaign for New York State Senate. Picture: Netflix

Series two will most likely continue where series one ended, but things will be moving far away from high school drama.

The first series ended with Payton launching a political campaign for New York State Senate, where the competition will be much more fierce.

Lucy Boynton told Indiewire her predictions for the next series: "You know [season two is] gonna be so different from season one. It has to be, it's Ryan.

“The game will definitely change. High school rules don't apply anymore, so to see how they adapt to that will be really interesting."

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for more updates on The Politician season two.

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!