WATCH: The Last Summer Trailer With KJ Apa, Cast, Release Date & Trailer

10 April 2019, 16:58
Riverdale's KJ Apa stars in Netflix's 'coming-of-age' film 'The Last Summer' with the official trailer dropping, we've got everything you need to know about the cast and when the flick is released.
Netflix has dropped the trailer for The Last Summer with Riverdale's KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), and if you aren't in the summer mood now, you will be after watching the official trailer that just dropped.
WATCH: Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé Official Trailer Is HERE & Reminding Us Why She's The Queen
The coming-of-age romance movie is following in the footsteps of last year's smash hits The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before, and fans are already pointing out the similarities between it's promotional shots and 2019 romance flick, After Movie.
'THE LAST SUMMER' AND 'AFTER' ARE THE SAME MOVIE, RIGHT? #TeensAndLakes pic.twitter.com/KOrROMU8qm— Emily Tannenbaum (@ectannenbaum) April 9, 2019
The film follows a group of high school graduates in Chicago during that vital summer before everybody heads off to college to live their various lives.
The movie's plot says: "Standing on the precipice of adulthood, a group of friends navigate new relationships, while reexamining others, during their final summer before college."
As you may have guessed, there's a whole lot of luvvin' that goes on, between KJ's character Griffin and Phoebe, played by Maia Mitchell.
KJ Apa who is well-known for his role as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, is joined by Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage and Tyler Posey in the new Netflix release.
His love interest, Maia Mitchell, already has over 5 million Instagram followers thanks to her previous roles in Disney's Teen Beach Movie (2013) and bares a striking resemblance to Pretty Little Liar's Lucy Hale.
The film is premiering just in time for summer, hitting our screens on 3rd May and it's been a while since we've had our fill of rom-coms and this next Netflix flick definitely doesn't look like it's going to disappoint.
Hey, we've got to pass the time before the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel drops, right?!
.@kj_apa @MaiaMitchell @jacoblatimore @halstonsage & @tylergposey star in "The Last Summer," a new movie premiering May 3 pic.twitter.com/4ny9WA1VIN— See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) April 9, 2019
