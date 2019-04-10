WATCH: The Last Summer Trailer With KJ Apa, Cast, Release Date & Trailer

Riverdale's KJ Apa stars in Netflix's 'coming-of-age' film 'The Last Summer' with the official trailer dropping, we've got everything you need to know about the cast and when the flick is released.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for The Last Summer with Riverdale's KJ Apa (Archie Andrews), and if you aren't in the summer mood now, you will be after watching the official trailer that just dropped.

WATCH: Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé Official Trailer Is HERE & Reminding Us Why She's The Queen

The coming-of-age romance movie is following in the footsteps of last year's smash hits The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before, and fans are already pointing out the similarities between it's promotional shots and 2019 romance flick, After Movie.

What is The Last Summer about?

The Last Summer's trailer is here and is released in May 2019. Picture: The Last Summer/Netflix

The film follows a group of high school graduates in Chicago during that vital summer before everybody heads off to college to live their various lives.

The movie's plot says: "Standing on the precipice of adulthood, a group of friends navigate new relationships, while reexamining others, during their final summer before college."

As you may have guessed, there's a whole lot of luvvin' that goes on, between KJ's character Griffin and Phoebe, played by Maia Mitchell.

Who is in the cast of The Last Summer?

KJ Apa who is well-known for his role as Archie Andrews in Riverdale, is joined by Jacob Latimore, Halston Sage and Tyler Posey in the new Netflix release.

His love interest, Maia Mitchell, already has over 5 million Instagram followers thanks to her previous roles in Disney's Teen Beach Movie (2013) and bares a striking resemblance to Pretty Little Liar's Lucy Hale.

When will The Last Summer be released?

The film is premiering just in time for summer, hitting our screens on 3rd May and it's been a while since we've had our fill of rom-coms and this next Netflix flick definitely doesn't look like it's going to disappoint.

Hey, we've got to pass the time before the To All The Boys I've Loved Before sequel drops, right?!

> Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Netflix News