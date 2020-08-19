Netflix To Use 'Shuffle' Button To Prevent Indecisiveness

Netflix has introduced its 'Play Something' feature. Picture: Getty

Netflix has introduced a 'Play Something' feature, allowing users to randomly select any of the streaming service's movies and series.

How many times have you argued with your other half over watch to watch on Netflix? Too many to count, isn't it? The online streaming service has sought to prevent any indecisiveness.

Netflix is planning on releasing its 'Shuffle' feature for users who can't decide what to watch, and will then randomly select a movie or television series from its millions of properties.

> Netflix's 'Continue Watching' Feature Is Scrapped & Here's How To Remove It

Since July, Netflix has been testing where this feature should appear; some users have noticed the button saying 'Shuffle Play' beneath their user profile as Netflix opens, while others have seen 'Play Something' appear in the menu bar.

Interesting new feature @netflix ... but what kind of insane person just says, “yolo, let’s spin the Netflix wheel of fortune” pic.twitter.com/6WDJrmd7pG — Turner Levison (@TurnerLevison) August 18, 2020

Speaking to Variety, a spokesperson for Netflix said that this feature is currently only available on televisions, but they're hoping to roll it out to mobile phones and gaming consoles.

Don't worry, though - if you're a horror fan, you won't be shown the latest episode of Selling Sunset. Netflix seemingly uses its elaborate algorithm to cater to your tastes.

One person used the 'Play Something' feature, and was presented with Umbrella Academy, as Netflix told them its because they watched Spider-Man; both of which are fantasy superhero franchises.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Netflix News And Gossip