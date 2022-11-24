New Netflix Series 'Kaleidoscope' Can Be Watched In Any Order

Kaleidoscope is changing the game. Picture: Netflix

By Savannah Roberts

Netflix has introduced an interesting new show that viewers can watch in any order – here's everything you need to know about Kaleidoscope...

Netflix is the content machine that never stops pumping, but their upcoming heist drama boasts a unique twist...

Kaleidoscope is the latest innovative project from the platform and has been described as a non-linear streaming experience.

In other words, you can watch the episodes in whichever order you want! The crime series will drop on New Year's Day and will be eight episodes long.

Kaleidoscope is loosely inspired by the real-life story where 70 billion dollars went missing in the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

Kaleidoscope rolls in a new approach to streaming. Picture: Netflix

It follows a crew of mastermind thieves as they attempt to infiltrate an 'unbreakable' vault filled with billions and protected by the world's best security.

The season spans a 25-year time period, meaning each episode may feature a huge time jump (in any direction), undoubtedly adding to the non-linear viewing experience. An episode could be set anywhere from 24 years before the heist to six months after, according to Netflix.

The streaming platform describes the series, revealing that "every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals".

Kaleidoscope will arrive in January next year. Picture: Netflix

Tati Gabrielle of Netflix's You will play Hannah Kim. Picture: Netflix

Staying true to the show's title, Kaleidoscope, the episodes are all named after colours, 'Blue', 'Violet', 'Orange', 'Red', 'Pink' and finally 'White: The Hiest', which will always act as the series finale.

The order in which the episodes are watched will affect how the audience views the story, the characters and their opinion on the heist...

The drama stars Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad) as Leo Pap, Rufus Sewell (Victoria series) as Roger Salas, Tati Gabrielle (Netflix's You) as Hannah Kim, and Paz Vega (Rambo: Last Blood) as Ava Merce, among several other notable names.

Netflix is already teasing prospective viewers before the project drops on January 1, 2023: "How will you experience the colours of Kaleidoscope?"

