Will There Be A 'Work It 2'? Everything We Know About The Netflix Dance Flick's Sequel So Far

'Work It' has only just landed on Netflix but fans want to know if there will be a sequel to the star-studded coming of age dance flick. So, will there be a 'Work It 2', and who will be in it? Everything we know...

Work It has finally landed on Netflix to serve us some seriously needed Step Up vibes with a star-studded cast complete with a whole load of quotable moments and a prayer to our Lord and Saviour, Beyoncé.

Like many other Netflix original films to hit the streaming site- people want to know if there will be a sequel, despite the fact it has only just dropped!

So, is there going to be a Work It 2, and if so, when can we expect it to drop, and who will be in it?

Will there be a 'Work It 2' sequel and when will it be released? Picture: Work It/ Netflix

Starring Sabrina Carpenter, YouTube star Liza Koshy, Keiynan Lonsdale, Drew Ray Tanner, with Michelle Buteau and Jordan Fisher, the coming of age film absolutely has potential for the group of youngsters to star in a sequel.

Will there be a Work It 2?

Work It is brought to us by the same people that bought the giant Netflix hits that were The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I've Loved Before, both of which have sequels after an enormous fan reaction, so we're pretty certain they'll be wanting to make the most of its success!

As Jordan Fisher told Pay and Wait in a recent interview: "It's not just about the dance or that form of art.. it's really about people and that's the thing that drew me into the project initially."

"It's a coming of age film, it's about evolving as a person."

This is a similar theme to its sister movies, and people inevitably want to see the characters and their relationships develop, but bosses will no doubt be waiting to see the overall success of the first!

When will Work It 2 be released?

There's typically around a two year gap from the release of the original film to a sequel being released

The good news is production for plenty of films and shows have resumed filming after everything ground to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic

