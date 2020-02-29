I Am Not Okay With This: What Year Is The New Netflix Show Set In?

What year is I Am Not Okay With This set in? The Netflix show is a hit with viewers however what era is the series set in?

I Am Not Okay With This is already winning over a lot of Netflix viewers with it's retro vibe and mostly unknown cast however it has left a lot of people when exactly the events of the show take place.

Netflix's new offering has followed in the footsteps of Stranger Things and Sex Education - two series which have helped make 80s/90s aesthetic popular with new shows.

What year is I Am Not Okay With This set in? Picture: Netflix/Instagram

The series, which is produced by Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall (the same producers as fan-favourite Stranger Things) has a few visual cues which may help us place the show in a decade however there's no official word on when it takes place.

First of all we can't ignore the line that Stanley announces, when he says that VHS tapes are "the best platform there is". This is further enhanced by a shot of a shelf stacked with VHS tapes including teen hit Bring It On... which was released in the year 2000.

So we can at the very least be sure that it's post October 2000.

Really enjoying I Am Not Okay with This, but am curious about this trend of inserting modern teens into retro settings. It’s kinda bizarre seeing iPhones in the backdrop of American diners, VHS tapes, tape recorders and corduroy. — alannah ☁️ (@alannahdelrey) February 27, 2020

One viewer piled in on the confusion by tweeting, "I’m watching “i am not okay with this” on netflix & i'm so confused...it looks as if it’s set in the 80s but they’re using smart phones & there was a line that said people haven’t worn stockings since the 90s".

Perhaps this a mystery we're just not meant to solve... either way, the show is epic!

