When does Emily In Paris season 5 come out?

10 December 2025, 17:45

Emily In Paris season 5 is coming to our screens this December
Emily In Paris season 5 is coming to our screens this December. Picture: Netflix

By Zoe Adams

Netflix is dropping the new season of Emily In Paris in December but what is the official start date? Here's what you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emily In Paris has been a hugely popular series for Netflix and this December, the hotly-anticipated season 5 is coming our way.

With Emily now navigating business in Rome, with a new boyfriend, there are some huge plot twists coming our way. Spoiler alert, Alfie is back and there's a romance none of us saw coming...

With the countdown officially on, Lily Collins, who plays Emily, has been busy teasing fans on Instagram with what's to come. Sharing the official trailer, she wrote: "It's tiiiime. The official @emilyinparis season five trailer is here! And in true Emily fashion, full of new adventures, drama, romance, incredible outfits and lessons learned..."

So when is Emily In Paris out? Date and time confirmed.

The Emily In Paris cast are all returning for the fifth season on Netflix
The Emily In Paris cast are all returning for the fifth season on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

When is Emily In Paris season 5 coming to Netflix?

You don't have long to wait fans as the new season will be dropping on December 18th.

Filmed in Rome, Emily is busy setting up the Italian side of the PR business all the while trying to navigate a new living location, a new romance and a long distance friendship.

Elsewhere Mindy has found a romantic connection with one of Emily's exes and Gabriel can't help but follow her to Rome.

All 10 episodes of the series will be released at once giving us plenty of romantic drama to binge before Christmas.

Lily Collins returns to her role as Emily for the hit Netflix series
Lily Collins returns to her role as Emily for the hit Netflix series. Picture: Netflix

What time does Emily In Paris season 5 come on to Netflix?

An official release time hasn't been confirmed for the UK yet but it's likely to be early on December 18th.

Typically, Netflix releases a new series on the date of release at 8am in the UK and we're predicting the same for season 5.

