WATCH: Netflix's Dating Around Features History's Most Awkward Date As Cultures Clash

19 February 2019, 11:43

Fans cannot get over how awkward things got during a date on Netflix's new series, Dating Around.

Netflix recently debuted their new Original Series, Dating Around, which sees one person go on five consecutive dates; to find out who their ideal partner is.

However, some fans are still wincing after cultures clashed during Gurki's blind date.

> Dating Around: What Is It About And When Is It On? Everything You Need To Know About The New Show

Gurki's date questioned how he could ever trust her, after he began to say that "you're letting pieces of yourself go" when you enter a relationship.

When Gurki questioned it, he began to pick at her previous relationships; arguing why she had already been divorced, and quizzed Gurki on why she agreed to marry a man despite having doubts.

"You ruined eight years of your life," he said. "You lied to him and yourself". After he questioned how anyone could ever trust her, he walked off, leaving Gurki alone on her date.

> Grab Our App To Keep In The Loop With All Things Netflix!

Viewers of the series were quick to criticise her blind date, saying he was horrible, and that they assumed he always perceived himself as correct.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ariana Grande wished Millie Bobby Brown a Happy Birthday

Ariana Grande Sends Millie Bobby Brown Heartfelt Message As Stranger Things Actress Celebrates 15th Birthday

Ariana Grande

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot last year

When Did Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Get Married, Who Designed Her Wedding Dress And When Did They Start Dating?

Nick Jonas

Who will be the surprise guests at this year's BRIT awards?

BRITs 2019: Who Will Be The Surprise Performers At This Year's Award Show?

BRITs 2019

Miley Cyrus posted a hilarious response to Shawn Mendes's Calvin Klein shoot.

Miley Cyrus Posts Hilarious Response To Shawn Mendes’s Calvin Klein Shoot Like Lady Gaga Did To Her

Miley Cyrus

Emma Watson has sparked rumours she's dating Tom Felton

Emma Watson Boyfriend: Harry Potter Actress’ Dating History Unearthed As She Fuels Tom Felton Romance Rumours

Hottest Features

See more Hottest Features

Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are best friend goals

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall & Leigh-Anne Pinnock Are Best Friend Goals

Little Mix

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have ended their romance

Jacob Elordi And Joey King: The Kissing Booth Couple’s Relationship Timeline As Netflix Stars Split
Take this quiz to see which star you'll date

QUIZ: Which Celebrity Will You End Up Snogging On Valentine's Day?
Which of these iconic celebrity perfumes are you?

QUIZ: Which Iconic Throwback Celebrity Perfume Are You?