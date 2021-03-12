Bling Empire Confirmed For Series 2 By Netflix

12 March 2021, 09:44

Netflix confirms Bling Empire returning for series 2
Netflix confirms Bling Empire returning for series 2. Picture: Netflix Bling Empire

Bling Empire has been confirmed to get a second series by Netflix after the completely extra cast have won everyone over with their glam, romance and drama.

Bling Empire is officially getting a series 2, Netflix has confirmed, after a hugely successful first season, and all of our reality TV dreams have come true as people turn their sights to its release date.

This news comes as the streaming site confirms Selling Sunset is getting both a fourth and fifth series, in a truly triumphant day for the reality shows that have been getting us through lockdown!

Selling Sunset Seasons 4 And 5 Confirmed By Netflix

If you haven't yet discovered the diamond-encrusted, designer dripped drama of the show based around a community of super wealthy Asian and Asian American socialites in LA.

They spend tons of money on parties, clothes and spend their time gossiping and getting into reality-gold worthy cat fights.

So, basically, it's TV gold.

Knowing a second series is coming has us super excited, but as we only got series 1 in January 2021, it's definitely looking like a while before we get another...

When will Bling Empire series 2 be released?

Bling Empire series 1 was put on Netflix in January 2021 and quickly became a top trending show thanks to it's high drama and multimillion dollar escapism we all so desperately need during lockdown.

So popular was the likes of Kevin Kreider, Christine Chiu, Kane Lim and Kelly Mi Li the streaming site has confirmed only two months later they are renewing the reality series.

However, there is not yet any word on whether they have filmed it or not- some shows film multiple seasons at a time, but as this was the first 'test' series, it is unlikely they have the second in the bag already.

We probably shouldn't get our hopes up for the follow up season for quite some time yet- it could even be January 2022!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles is nominated for three Grammys

A Guide To Harry Styles At The Grammys – Nominations, Performance And All The Latest

Inside Jesy Nelson and boyfriend Sean Sagar's relationship so far

Jesy Nelson And Sean Sagar's Complete Dating Timeline: From When They Met To Split Speculation

Little Mix

Two fans got to sit down with Harry Styles over Zoom and Stylers are freaking out.

Harry Styles Surprises Fans During Zoom Call Days Before The Grammys 2021

Megan Thee Stallion has been nominated for four Grammys.

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Megan Thee Stallion Ahead Of The Grammys 2021

Exclusive
Nick Jonas said meeting Priyanka's mother was "bizarre"

WATCH: Nick Jonas Reflects On His AWKWARD First Meet With Priyanka's Mother

Netflix: Selling Sunset isn't a scripted show

Is Selling Sunset Real Or Scripted? How The Netflix Series Is Edited

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Sabrina Carpenter would love to cast Harry Styles in her upcoming Alice Netflix musical

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter Hopes To Cast Harry Styles In Alice In Wonderland Musical

Exclusive
Laura Whitmore shared details about Love Island 2021

WATCH: Laura Whitmore Discusses The Next Season Of Love Island

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!