13 Reasons Why Fans Divided As Controversial Suicide Scene Edited Out Of Netflix Series

** Warning, article discusses suicide** ....13 Reasons Why have deleted the controversial scene depicting a suicide out of its Netflix series and explained why

Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has edited the controversial scene depicting a suicide out of its show and explained its reasoning for doing so over two years after its original release, leaving fans split over whether it was the right decision.

Millie Bobby Brown Defends Eleven & Mike's Stranger Things Kissing Scene

In a statement posted online, the show's creator, Brian Yorkey, explained why they'd cut the scene: "It was out hope, in making 13 reasons Why into a television show, to tell a story that would help the young viewers feel seen and heard, and encourage empathy in all who viewed it, much as the bestselling book did before us."

"Our creative intent in portraying the ugly, painful reality of suicide in such graphic detail in Season 1 was to tell the truth about the horror of such an act, and make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it."

"But as we ready to launch Season 3, we have heard concerns about the scene from Dr. Christine Moutier at he American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and others, and have agreed with Netflix to re-edit it."

"No one scene is more important than the life of the show, and its message that we must take better are of each other."

"We believe this edit will help the show do the most good for the most people whilst mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers."

Some are praising the show for being receptive to those who say they found the scene triggering, or too difficult to watch, whilst others are voicing their disappointment that the 'uncomfortable' scene that 'forced conversation' has been cut.

The show came under fire upon its release in 2017 for depicting a suicide, especially as the show's primary audience was young adults, which are considered to be a more vulnerable demographic to be exposed to such themes.

Many others praised the show for helping to break the stigma of talking about mental health and suicide.

