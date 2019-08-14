Who Is Featured On The 13 Reasons Why Soundtrack? 5 Seconds Of Summer, YUNGBLUD & Charlie XCX

On Air Now
14 August 2019, 17:32
13 Reasons Why Season 3 will drop on August 23rd, 2019 - and so will the soundtrack!
13 Reasons Why fans, rejoice! Because not only are we getting the brand new series this month, we’re also getting a star-studded soundtrack.
Interscope Records will be dropping the album which is available to pre-order and pre-save right now.
Netflix Remove Controversial Suicide Scene From 13 Reasons Why
The album will include numerous brand new singles from the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Charlie XCX and YUNGBLUD.
Here is the full soundtrack listing:
1. Track 1 – 5 Seconds of Summer
2. Track 2 – YUNGBLUD
3. “fuck, i’m lonely (feat. Anne-Marie)” – Lauv
4. Track 4 – The Decemberists
5. “Swim Home” – Cautious Clay
6. “Another Summer Night Without You” – Alexander 23
7. Track 7 – Charli XCX
8. Track 8 – daydream Masi
9. “Keeping It In The Dark” – Daya
10. Track 10 – Jr Jr
11. Track 11 – Drama Relax
12. Track 12 – K. Flay
13. Track 13 – Twin Shadow
14. Track 14 – Health
15. Track 15 – Angelo De Augustine
16. Track 16 – Hembree
17. Track 17 – Frightened Rabbit
18. Track 18 – Eskmo
Season 3 of the hit Netflix show will pick up eight months after Clay prevented Tyler from bringing a gun into the high school’s Spring Fling.
However, Tyler isn’t the person everyone seems to be talking about this time. Instead, it’s all about Bryce and, more importantly, who killed him.
