Who Is Featured On The 13 Reasons Why Soundtrack? 5 Seconds Of Summer, YUNGBLUD & Charlie XCX

14 August 2019, 17:32

The soundtrack will drop the same day as the new series.
The soundtrack will drop the same day as the new series. Picture: netflix/instagram

13 Reasons Why Season 3 will drop on August 23rd, 2019 - and so will the soundtrack!

13 Reasons Why fans, rejoice! Because not only are we getting the brand new series this month, we’re also getting a star-studded soundtrack.

Interscope Records will be dropping the album which is available to pre-order and pre-save right now.

Netflix Remove Controversial Suicide Scene From 13 Reasons Why

The album will include numerous brand new singles from the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, Charlie XCX and YUNGBLUD.

Here is the full soundtrack listing:

1. Track 1 – 5 Seconds of Summer

2. Track 2 – YUNGBLUD

3. “fuck, i’m lonely (feat. Anne-Marie)” – Lauv

4. Track 4 – The Decemberists

5. “Swim Home” – Cautious Clay

6. “Another Summer Night Without You” – Alexander 23

7. Track 7 – Charli XCX

8. Track 8 – daydream Masi

9. “Keeping It In The Dark” – Daya

10. Track 10 – Jr Jr

11. Track 11 – Drama Relax 

12. Track 12 – K. Flay

13. Track 13 – Twin Shadow

14.  Track 14 – Health

15.  Track 15 – Angelo De Augustine

16.  Track 16 – Hembree

17.  Track 17 – Frightened Rabbit

18.  Track 18 – Eskmo  

Season 3 of the hit Netflix show will pick up eight months after Clay prevented Tyler from bringing a gun into the high school’s Spring Fling.

However, Tyler isn’t the person everyone seems to be talking about this time. Instead, it’s all about Bryce and, more importantly, who killed him.

